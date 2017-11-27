Mystery iIlness Forces Mariah Carey To Cancel More ‘Christmas Tour’ Shows

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

All Mariah Carey wants for Christmas is…good health?

The singing diva, 47, told fans she must cancel three more stops on her “All I Want for Christmas” tour.

Although Carey didn’t reveal what her illness exactly is, in mid-November, she cancelled her couple of holiday shows due to what she called an “upper respiratory infection” following the flu.

Carey can’t seem to get her show on the road as she wrote Friday night on Instagram,

“I hope everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving with loved ones; it’s certainly nice to remember what we are grateful for! Like most, I’m thankful for my overall health… for which I need a bit more time to get right.”“Doctors have ordered a few extra days of rest before I can finally fly to New York and take the stage for my Christmas Tour. While this news disappoints me to share, I am grateful to be on the mend and for the support from all of you –

“it means the world to me! See you from the stage soon darlings!,” she wrote with a heart emoji.

The “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer will not perform her Nov. 27, Nov. 28 and Dec. 1 performances at the Beacon Theatre in New York.

However, Carey will still be singing at a Nov. 30 benefit concert in Los Angeles for World AIDS Day, according to her website.

Carey has suffered setbacks lately as her Los Angeles mansion was burglarized and her former fiancé, billionaire James Packer, dissed their relationship as a “mistake.”