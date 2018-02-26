Lisa Marie Presley Reveals She Abused Cocaine Terribly For Years

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Lisa Marie Presley was “abusing cocaine terribly,” during her marriage and mixing pills and booze she admitted in shocking court documents .

Elvis‘ daughter gave a deposition on August 30, 2017 in her bitter divorce and it was there that she revealed the depths of her drug addiction and multiple visits to rehab to treat her problem.Presley admitted she had a “drug problem” for the “last three years” of her marriage to Michael Lockwood, stretching from June 2013 to June 2016.

“I had to go to rehab several times. I was a mess .I couldn’t stop,” she said in the bombshell documents.

She explained that she was addicted to “painkillers and opioids” and that she drank but alcohol was not her “favorite thing.”

“The last year of our marriage , I was abusing cocaine terribly,” Presley said. “It was bad, yeah.”

She explained that she “didn’t mix the pills and alcohol until like the last two years.”

Presley said that she went to rehab “in Mexico three or four times,” then said she may have gone five times in the last few years of her marriage.”

Presley and Lockwood were locked in a nasty legal battle and fighting over her vast fortune, which was estimated at $100 million from her late father’s estate, Elvis Presley Enterprises,

but she filed a lawsuit claiming that her business manager squandered the money, leaving her with only $14,000 in cash and $500,000 in credit card debt.