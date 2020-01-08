Lisa Marie Presley Barred From Taking Her Kids To Elvis’ 85th Birthday Party

While Lisa Marie Presley is gearing up to celebrate her dad Elvis’ 85th birthday at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, two people won’t be on hand for the celebrations: her 11-year-old twin daughters, Harper and Finley. It’s the latest news in her long-ranging custody battle with ex-husband Michael Lockwood.
According to The Blast, Lisa, 51, filed emergency documents in their custody battle so the girls could travel to Memphis for the birthday celebration, which will take place from January 8 to January 11. Her attorneys appeared in court on January 7 to argue that the girls should be allowed to attend. But Michael, 58, wouldn’t budge.
Because of a standing order in their custody case, the kids can’t travel out of California without consent from the other parent or approval from the court.
The judge decided this didn’t actually rise to the level of a true “emergency” and thus didn’t give permission.
1 of 8
Graceland’s website
promises the event will include “four days of birthday festivities, plus special guests Priscilla Presley
and Jerry Schilling
. Events this year include our annual Elvis Birthday Proclamation Ceremony on January 8, and an Elvis Birthday Bash.”
2 of 8
It’s not known if Lisa’s other children, Riley Keough
, 30, and Benjamin Keough
, 27, will attend.
5 of 8
Photo credit: Invision/AP/Shutterstock
6 of 8
In July 2016, the Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services investigated both parents for alleged sexual abuse and domestic violence. They also investigated Lisa for substance abuse.
Photo credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock
7 of 8
In court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com
, Lisa admitted to using cocaine
near the end of her marriage. “I had to go to rehab several times,” she said in the documents. “I was a mess. I couldn’t stop.”
Photo credit: Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock
8 of 8
The investigation was dismissed in 2018 due to lack of evidence. No charges have been brought against either parent.
Photo credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Graceland’s website
promises the event will include “four days of birthday festivities, plus special guests Priscilla Presley
and Jerry Schilling
. Events this year include our annual Elvis Birthday Proclamation Ceremony on January 8, and an Elvis Birthday Bash.”
It’s not known if Lisa’s other children, Riley Keough
, 30, and Benjamin Keough
, 27, will attend.
Photo credit: Invision/AP/Shutterstock
In July 2016, the Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services investigated both parents for alleged sexual abuse and domestic violence. They also investigated Lisa for substance abuse.
Photo credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock
In court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com
, Lisa admitted to using cocaine
near the end of her marriage. “I had to go to rehab several times,” she said in the documents. “I was a mess. I couldn’t stop.”
Photo credit: Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock
The investigation was dismissed in 2018 due to lack of evidence. No charges have been brought against either parent.
Photo credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock