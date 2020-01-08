Lisa Marie Presley Barred From Taking Her Kids To Elvis’ 85th Birthday Party

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

While Lisa Marie Presley is gearing up to celebrate her dad Elvis’ 85th birthday at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, two people won’t be on hand for the celebrations: her 11-year-old twin daughters, Harper and Finley. It’s the latest news in her long-ranging custody battle with ex-husband Michael Lockwood.

According to The Blast, Lisa, 51, filed emergency documents in their custody battle so the girls could travel to Memphis for the birthday celebration, which will take place from January 8 to January 11. Her attorneys appeared in court on January 7 to argue that the girls should be allowed to attend. But Michael, 58, wouldn’t budge.

Because of a standing order in their custody case, the kids can’t travel out of California without consent from the other parent or approval from the court.

The judge decided this didn’t actually rise to the level of a true “emergency” and thus didn’t give permission.