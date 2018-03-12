‘I’m Done!’ Cameron Diaz Quits Acting To Focus On Family

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Cameron Diaz is done with acting! The star’s A-lister pal Selma Blair claims the blonde beauty is happy with her life at home and doesn’t plan on returning to the film industry!

“I had lunch with Cameron the other day, we were reminiscing about the film,” Blair said of her The Sweetest Thing costar during the Vanity Fair Oscars Party. “I would have liked to do a sequel but Cameron’s retired from acting, she’s like ‘I’m done.’”

“I mean, she doesn’t need to make any more films, she has a pretty great life, I don’t know what it would take to bring her back,” added Blair while speaking of longtime pal Diaz, 45.

Adding to Blair’s comments, a source recently told Daily Star Sunday newspaper that Cameron Diaz is “happy, in love and wants to make the most of her freedom and free time.”

While she is constantly being called on by directors and given film scripts, she’s simply not interested.

Readers know that in recent weeks, Diaz has also sparked pregnancy rumors. The star has been spotted looking curvier than usual while out with hubby Benji Madden, and she hasn’t been pictured drinking! Us Weekly even reported that Diaz and Madden, 39, have been trying to have a baby, which is why she “hasn’t wanted to work.”

