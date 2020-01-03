Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden Secretly Welcome Baby Girl Raddix

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden made a stunning announcement on Friday, January 3: They’re parents! The happy couple told their social media followers that they had secretly welcomed a baby girl, Raddix.
They wrote in their joint Instagram statement, “Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden.”
They continued, “She has completely captured our hearts and completed our family.” But fans shouldn’t expect to see any photos from the famously private parents anytime soon. They explained, “While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy. So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD 🙂.”
Cameron, 45, and Joel, 40, signed off the post, “From our family to all of yours, we’re sending our love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and Happy New Decade.”
The Charlie’s Angels actress started dating the Good Charlotte rocker in 2014. They surprised the world when they tied the knot in 2015. The My Best Friend’s Wedding star later revealed that they’d been engaged for just three months before saying their vows.
Happy wishes for the new family? Leave them in the comments!
