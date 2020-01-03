Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden Secretly Welcome Baby Girl Raddix

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden made a stunning announcement on Friday, January 3: They’re parents! The happy couple told their social media followers that they had secretly welcomed a baby girl, Raddix.

They wrote in their joint Instagram statement, “Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden.”

They continued, “She has completely captured our hearts and completed our family.” But fans shouldn’t expect to see any photos from the famously private parents anytime soon. They explained, “While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy. So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD 🙂.”