Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden Secretly Welcome Baby Girl Raddix

The couple married in 2015.

Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden made a stunning announcement on Friday, January 3: They’re parents! The happy couple told their social media followers that they had secretly welcomed a baby girl, Raddix.

They wrote in their joint Instagram statement, “Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden.”

They continued, “She has completely captured our hearts and completed our family.” But fans shouldn’t expect to see any photos from the famously private parents anytime soon. They explained, “While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy. So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD 🙂.”

Cameron, 45, and Joel, 40, signed off the post, “From our family to all of yours, we’re sending our love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and Happy New Decade.”
The Charlie’s Angels actress started dating the Good Charlotte rocker in 2014. They surprised the world when they tied the knot in 2015. The My Best Friend’s Wedding star later revealed that they’d been engaged for just three months before saying their vows.
Cameron’s famous exes include singer Justin Timberlake and baseball legend Alex Rodriguez.
Benji was previously linked to Paris Hilton, Holly Madison and Eliza Doolittle. His brother and bandmate Joel is married to Nicole Richie.

In March of 2018, Cameron confirmed in a rare interview that she had decided to retire from acting. Her very first film was 1994’s The Mask with Jim Carrey. She most recently appeared on screen in Annie and Sex Tape, both of which were released in 2014 before quietly stepping back.

Baby rumors have swirled around the couple for years. It’s been rumored that she tried IVF and acupuncture to try to conceive. It’s not known if Cameron carried Raddix, if they used a surrogate, or if the baby was adopted.

Happy wishes for the new family? Leave them in the comments!

