Heartbroken Hayden Christensen Begs Rachel Bilson To Take Him Back

It's been three months since Rachel Bilson dumped baby daddy Hayden Christensen but the actor is still eager for a reconciliation, RadarOnline.com has reported

A desperate Christensen, 36, is begging for Bilson, also 36, to give him one last chance — but she’s making him beg on his hands and knees, and insider reveals.

“Hayden’s holidays have been miserable because he’s on the verge of giving up hope for getting back together with Rachel and virtually every one of their friends have happily sided with her in this split.”

“He’s been apologizing to Rachel non-stop and trying to convince her they should fight to keep their family together,” the source revealed.

And while the informant says Bilson’s “semi-open” to some kind of reconciliation,

it’s not “without making Hayden suffer” for what everybody close to them believes is “a clear-cut case of cheating where Hayden got caught red-handed.”

Bilson, The OC star, called it quits with Christensen after she believed he was involved in an “inappropriate relationship” with Emma Roberts.

Bilson reportedly found text messages between Roberts and Christensen and she promptly broke up with him.

Bilson and Christensen have a daughter, Briar Rose, who was born in 2014. They had been together since 2007.