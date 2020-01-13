Star Magazine logo

Too Cute! Tiger Woods Caddies For 10-Year-Old Son Charlie At Junior Golf Event

The champion carried his son’s bag.

Tiger Woods, Charlie Woods

Credit: Larry Marano/Shutterstock

Tiger Woods was super dad on Saturday, January 11, as he caddied for his 10-year-old son Charlie during a golf tournament in South Florida. A clip of the boy’s golf chops went viral on Twitter, with fans stunned that he was so good at such a young age.

“Tiger Woods’ son at age 10 hits it better than I have my entire 27 years of existence,” one person wrote. Another said, “Like father, like son.”

“Swing looks familiar!!!!!! Goat 🐐 in the making!!!!!” one person tweeted. Others couldn’t believe Charlie was old enough to even be competing.

“Honestly, TIME FLIES BY.  I can’t believe that’s Charlie swinging,” a fan wrote.

Photo credit: TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Charlie competed in the Sandpiper Bay Tournament and Tiger, 44, carried his son’s golf bag the whole time. He didn’t win the tournament, but surely the support of his dad and the Internet was worth it.

Photo credit: Aflo/Shutterstock

Tiger shares Charlie and daughter Sam, 12, with his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren. She welcomed another child with her boyfriend Jordan Cameron in 2019. Tiger and Elin split in 2009 amid accusations of infidelity.

Photo credit: John Middlebrook/CSM/Shutterstock

After years of personal and professional struggle, Tiger won the 2019 Masters, his first major championship in 11 years. Charlie and Sam were right by his side.

Photo credit: TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The champion golfer is writing a memoir in which he plans to set the record straight about his relationship and many scandals.

Photo credit: Larry Marano/Shutterstock

He previously talked about Sam and Charlie as a huge motivator for his athletic comeback.  “I think the kids are starting to understand how much this game means to me and some of the things I’ve done in the game,” he said. “Prior to comeback, they only knew that golf caused me a lot of pain.”

Photo credit: Larry Marano/Shutterstock

Tiger was a golf prodigy and was thrust into the spotlight at a young age, often appearing on TV to show off his skills. By contrast, he’s mostly kept his kids out of the public eye.

Photo credit: David J Phillip/AP/Shutterstock

