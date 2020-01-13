Too Cute! Tiger Woods Caddies For 10-Year-Old Son Charlie At Junior Golf Event

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tiger Woods was super dad on Saturday, January 11, as he caddied for his 10-year-old son Charlie during a golf tournament in South Florida. A clip of the boy’s golf chops went viral on Twitter, with fans stunned that he was so good at such a young age.

“Tiger Woods’ son at age 10 hits it better than I have my entire 27 years of existence,” one person wrote. Another said, “Like father, like son.”

“Swing looks familiar!!!!!! Goat 🐐 in the making!!!!!” one person tweeted. Others couldn’t believe Charlie was old enough to even be competing.