The Scary, The Sexy & The Downright Disturbing! Check Out What Hollywood Stars Are Rocking For Halloween

celebrity-halloween-costumes-adam-levine Photo credit: AKM-GSI

celeb-halloween-costumes-derek-hough Make no bones about it, Derek Hough wasn't about to miss the Just Jared's Halloween Party at No Vacancy in Hollywood on Oct. 31. Photo credit: Invision

celeb-halloween-costumes-heidi-klum Heidi Klum never shows up to a party unprepared—and she certainly didn't disappoint at her 16th annual Halloween bash sponsored by SVEDKA Vodka. This year, her Jessica Rabbit never shows up to a party unprepared—and she certainly didn't disappoint at her 16th annual Halloween bash sponsored by SVEDKA Vodka. This year, her Jessica Rabbit costume won Halloween, and even next year too. Photo credit: Seth Browarnik/Startraks

celeb-halloween-costumes-mariah-carey Mariah Carey rented out a Beverly Hills Estate Airbnb for her Halloween bash this year, where her and beau James Packer's costumes were nothing short of a classic pair.

Tom Brady and Gisele as Dorothy and the Lion: This power couple decided to follow the yellow brick road in 2013. We never imagined Dorothy and the Lion as a couple, but Tom and Gisele definitely make it work!

Channing Tatum as Winnie the Pooh: The Magic Mike XXL star dressed as the famous bear for his 2-year-old daughter’s Halloween carnival on Oct. 28, 2015. Unfortunately, the kids were pretty terrified of his look.

celebrity-halloween-costumes-kim-kardashian Kim Kardashian as a mermaid: Kim made a splash as she hosted the Midori Green Halloween party in New York in 2012. Her long, blonde waves made for the perfect mermaid ‘do. Photo credit: Getty Images

Miley Cyrus as Nicki Minaj: Miley and Nicki are no strangers to feuding. After the "Bangerz" singer dressed as Nicki in 2012, the female rapper fired back a year later throwing shade at Miley by posting a photo of the costume on her Instagram. It was deleted shortly after.

celebrity-hallowen-costumes-the-rock-hulk The Rock as the Hulk: For Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson, this 2012 costume was all too easy. He already had the rock-hard muscles, all he had to do was go green. Needless to say, you wouldn’t want to make this guy mad. Photo credit: Twitter

celebrity-halloween-costumes-katy-perry Katy Perry and Shannon Woodward as Daria and Jane: Real-life BFFs Katy and Shannon didn’t stray too far from the norm for Maroon 5’s 2012 Halloween party when they dressed as Daria and Jane from the popular MTV show. They looked every bit cartoonish in their black-lined ensembles and spot-on wigs. Photo credit: Splash News

celebrity-halloween-costumes-lauren-conrad Lauren Conrad as the Tooth Fairy: It’s no surprise that the queen of all things crafty makes her own costumes from scratch. Her homemade Tooth Fairy look for 2013 was the perfect modern spin on this mystical character. Photo credit: Splash News

celebrity-halloween-costumes-kelly-ripa-michael-strahan Kelly Ripa and Michael Strahan as Kimye: Although the Live! duo has had many amazing costumes, they were spot on with their imitation of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West for their 2013 Halloween episode. Photo credit: ABC

Miranda Lambert as Honey Boo Boo: The country singer had admitted that Honey Boo Boo was a guilty pleasure of hers and dressed as her favorite beauty queen for Halloween in 2012.

Beyonce and Blue Ivy as Janet and Michael Jackson: Bey and Blue found inspiration in another iconic music family in 2014 as they dressed up as Janet and Michael Jackson. In the past, the Queen B has thanked the Jacksons – and specifically Michael – for her career inspiration.

celebrity-halloween-costumes-heidi-klum Heidi Klum as a butterfly: You can always expect Heidi to wear an incredible costume for her annual Halloween party. In 2014, the German supermodel transformed into a colorful butterfly–giant wings, reflective eyes, and all. Photo credit: Splash News

celebrity-halloween-costumes-rihanna Rihanna as a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle: RIHphael and her friends went as the TMNT for Halloween in 2014. Her crime-fighting crew even stepped out in rainy NYC to party at Opus nightclub. Photo credit: Splash News

celebrity-halloween-costumes-john-legend-chrissy-teigen John Legend and Chrissy Teigen as cowboy and Indian: As if these two weren’t #couplegoals enough, they turned the history of the wild west into an adorable cowboy versus Indian costume for a Halloween bash in 2008. Photo credit: Getty Images

Iggy Azalea as Marlon Wayans from White Chicks: The 24-year-old glam rapper found inspiration through insults for her 2014 Halloween costume. After Snoop Dogg joked that Iggy looked like Marlon Wayans from White Chicks, she decided to one-up the haters and bring his claims to life.

Nick Lachey as The Joker: Move over, Jared Leto – you’re not the only Joker in town. The singer’s wife posted a photo of her hubby dressed as the villain for this year’s celebration and captioned it: “My #DarkKnight!”

Julie Bowen as Velma from Scooby Doo: This year, the Modern Family actress made the fictional character come to life in the most perfect rendition of the costume we’ve seen! Might we add that Julie doesn’t look bad as a redhead?

Robert Downey Jr. as Tigger: Robert shed his super hero costume for a more huggable look. The Avengers actor dressed as the Disney character to cheer up a little boy named Daniel who is battling cystic fibrosis and is a huge fan of Robert!

Bindi Irwin as a spider: The Dancing With The Stars contestant threw it way back to 2007 with this photo where she and her brother were dressed as a spider and Peter Pan.