Super Model Chanel Iman Marries NFL Star Sterling Shepard!

Chanel Iman
married Sterling Shepard
on Saturday March 3rd
after a three-month engagement. The NFL star proposed to Chanel one day after she celebrated her 27th
birthday and the model’s social media account chronicles her special day and the big moments that led up to the ”I dos.”
The couple got married at the Beverly Hills Hotel and was surrounded by celebrity A-listers like Chrissy Teigen, Gabrielle Union, Shanina Shaik, Joan smalls, Odell Beckham Jr. who was a groomsman and Jourdan Dunn who served as a bridesmaid.
The model bride wore two Zuhair Murad wedding gowns, and when speaking to Brides magazine said: “I never really envisioned wearing something like that for my wedding. But the moment we put it on, we all loved it! It was so chic and unusual but also felt a little vintage.”
“Dreams do come [sic],” Chanel captioned the first of many wedding photos from her wedding day, which featured the bride and groom in various moments of pure bliss as well as pictures of their stunning bridal party.
As fans may recall, the 27-year-old first shared the news of their engagement via Instagram with a picture of Sterling on one knee. Captioning the sweet photo, “A night full of tears of happiness. I’m beyond excited to spend the rest of my life with you, You are my soul mate, my best friend, my everything! Can’t wait to be your Mrs.,” she captioned the photo.
And this past Valentine’s Day with less than a month before they jumped the broom, the Victoria Secrets model shared a tear-jerking video collage on Instagram that chronicled the fun and loving nature of their relationship.
“Looking forward to the many more memories to come. Thanks for giving me valentines everyday. Forever yours,” she captioned the heart-felt post.
