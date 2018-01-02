STAR Pays for Scoops!

Click here!

Send us your scoop!

or call (800) 609-8312

Star Shots: David Beckham, Gigi Hadid & More Celebs

By ,

Credit: BACKGRID

View gallery 4
Star Shots: David Beckham, Gigi Hadid & More Celebs
1 of 4
Rick Ross was spotted at Wall Miami on Friday Night, giving an impromptu performance from his table to the delight of party goers
Fabolous toasted to the New Year with Moët Nectar Imperial Rosé at Mr. Jones Nightclub in Miami.

Photo credit: ExclusiveAccess.net

Bringing in the New Year, Memphis Grizzlies player Chandler Parsons is joined by Blake Griffin and Michael D. Ratner at his Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège Toast at Serafina in West Hollywood.

Photo credit: Jennifer Johnson Photography

Belvedere Vodka celebrates New Years Eve at LIV nightclub in Miami with a performance by Travis Scott.

Photo credit: World Red Eye

Comments