Star Shots: David Beckham, Gigi Hadid & More Celebs

Rick Ross was spotted at Wall Miami on Friday Night, giving an impromptu performance from his table to the delight of party goers
Fabolous toasted to the New Year with Moët Nectar Imperial Rosé at Mr. Jones Nightclub in Miami.
Photo credit: ExclusiveAccess.net
Bringing in the New Year, Memphis Grizzlies player Chandler Parsons is joined by Blake Griffin and Michael D. Ratner at his Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège Toast at Serafina in West Hollywood.
Photo credit: Jennifer Johnson Photography
Belvedere Vodka celebrates New Years Eve at LIV nightclub in Miami with a performance by Travis Scott.
Photo credit: World Red Eye