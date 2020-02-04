Shannen Doherty Reveals Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis: ‘We Still Have Some Living To Do’

Shannen Doherty is speaking out about her diagnosis of stage four cancer. The 90210 star first battled breast cancer in 2015. Shannen, 48, went into remission in 2017. Now, she’s revealed that in early 2019 her cancer returned, and she’s now battling stage four of the disease.

She opened up to Good Morning America. She told Amy Robach, “It’s going to come out in a matter of days or a week that — I’m stage four. So my cancer came back. And that’s why I’m here.” She added, “I don’t think I’ve processed it. It’s a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways.”

“I definitely have days where I say why me. And then I go, well, why not me? Who else? Who else besides me deserves this? None of us do,” the Charmed star explained. “But I would say that my first reaction is always concern about how — how am I going to tell my mom, my husband.” Shannen married photographer Kurt Iswarienko in 2011.