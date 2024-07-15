One day before Shannen Doherty passed away, she signed her divorce papers

Shannen Doherty agreed to her divorce just one day before her passing.

Earlier this month, documents obtained by People revealed Doherty believed her ex-husband Kurt Iswarienko was prolonging their divorce so that he wouldn’t have to pay her spousal support.

Shutterstock

In the documents Doherty claimed “it is simply not right that Kurt be permitted to prolong our divorce in hopes that I die before he is required to pay me while he continues to live his life and shirk his responsibilities to his dying wife of more than 11 years.”

Kurt’s lawyers denied the claim, saying that he offered a settlement six months after Doherty filed for divorce, claiming that Doherty denied the settlement.

“Kurt is not ‘simply wait[ing] for Shannen to die,’” Kurt’s attorney Katherine Heersema said in response. “He wants the best for Shannen and he wants both of them to be able to put this case behind them and move forward.”

Now, in a new set of documents obtained by People, it’s been revealed that on the day before her passing, the actress agreed to settle their divorce, signing the papers on July 12.

Shutterstock

Doherty passed away after a nearly decade-long battle with breast cancer on July 13, the same day Iswarienko signed the papers as well.

“The parties have entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support, the original of which is being or has been submitted to the court,” the documents read, according to People.

Doherty’s longtime publicist Leslie Sloane confirmed the actress’s death on July 14.

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease. The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace.”

Over the last day, friends of Doherty have shared tributes to the late star. Here are a few:

This post appeared first in Mamasuncut – https://mamasuncut.com/, visit the original post here: One day before Shannen Doherty passed away, she signed her divorce papers