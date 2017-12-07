Serena Williams Is Dreading The Thought Of Not Breastfeeding

The tennis star took to Twitter to ask mothers about breastfeeding and when they decided to stop.
"Fellow moms: How long did you breastfeed? Is it weird that I get emotional when I even just think about when it's time to stop?," she said.
A photo of Serena admiring her newborn baby accompanied the question, to which many fans quickly responded to with their own experiences.
"I nursed my older daughter until she was almost 2. Still going with my 1 year old right now. You’ll know when it’s time to stop. Enjoy! She is beautiful!" said Broadway star Audra McDonald.
'I felt the same way,' one mother told Serena. 'Then one day when he was 13 months old, my son turned away when I tried to nurse him and basically said "no thanks." He made the decision for me. I was really sad, but then I realized I could have margaritas again!'
The tennis pro has been relishing motherhood. Shortly after giving birth, she penned an open letter to her mom writing: "You are one of the strongest women I know. I was looking at my daughter (OMG, yes, I have a daughter) and she has my arms and legs! My exact same strong, muscular, powerful, sensational arms and body. I don't know how I would react if she has to go through what I've gone through since I was a 15-year-old and even to this day… Thank you for being the role model I needed to endure all the hardships that I now regard as a challenges - ones that I enjoy. I hope to teach my baby Alexis Olympia the same, and have the same fortitude you have had."
Meanwhile, Serena just announced that Nike will be naming one of its new world headquarters buildings after her.