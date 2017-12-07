Serena Williams Is Dreading The Thought Of Not Breastfeeding

8 of 9

The tennis pro has been relishing motherhood. Shortly after giving birth, she penned an open letter to her mom writing: "You are one of the strongest women I know. I was looking at my daughter (OMG, yes, I have a daughter) and she has my arms and legs! My exact same strong, muscular, powerful, sensational arms and body. I don't know how I would react if she has to go through what I've gone through since I was a 15-year-old and even to this day… Thank you for being the role model I needed to endure all the hardships that I now regard as a challenges - ones that I enjoy. I hope to teach my baby Alexis Olympia the same, and have the same fortitude you have had."