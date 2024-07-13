Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker speaks out after Serena Williams called him out on ESPYs stage

After Serena Williams called out Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker at the 2024 ESPY Awards, Butker is speaking out.

Williams hosted the ESPYs this year. And as Butker sat in the audience, the tennis legend called him out following his commencement remarks several months ago.

As Mamas Uncut previously reported, Butker faced brutal backlash after after the commencement speech he wrote at Saint Benedictine College, in which he made controversial statements toward equality and women.

"So, go ahead and enjoy women's sports like you would any other sports, because they are sports." – Venus Williams "Except you, Harrison Butker. We don't need you." – Serena Williams "At all. Like, ever." – Quinta Brunson #ESPYS pic.twitter.com/RhvxfiHUWN — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 12, 2024

While hosting the ESPYs, Williams, with the help of Venus Williams and Quinta Brunson, encouraged sports fans to “enjoy women’s sports like you would any other sport.”

“Except you, Harrison Butker. We don’t need you,” Williams said while Brunson added, “At all. Like, ever,” as the crowd cheered.

Now, as NBC Sports reports, the kicker has shared a statement following Williams remarks.

“I thought Mrs. Williams was a great host and applaud her for using her platform to express her beliefs on a variety of topics. Sports are supposed to be the great unifier and at an event dedicated to celebrating a diverse group of men and women who have accomplished great feats,” he said.

“She used it as an opportunity to disinvite those with whom she disagrees with from supporting fellow athletes,” he continued.

