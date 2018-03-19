‘SATC’ Star Cynthia Nixon Is Running For Governor Of New York

The actress, best known for her role as ambitious lawyer Miranda Hobbes, posted a video to her Twitter account where she makes her bid to unseat Gov. Andrew M Cuomo in this year’s Democratic Primary.

And despite facing the two-term incumbent, the SATC star and longtime education activist hasn't been afraid to share her critiques. Recently on the view she said: “I think that basically, Governor Cuomo is short-changing the children of New York state.”

“Our leaders are letting us down,” she says in the video as she hits the New York City streets and navigates the subways.

“Something has to change. We want our government to work again, on health care, ending mass incarceration, fixing our broken subway. We are sick of politicians who care more about headlines and power than they do about us. It can’t just be business as usual anymore.”

And political experts believe the actress turned candidate may be the dark horse of the race. "She's a household name who really cares about kids and parents," one expert said last year. "She's an unexpected candidate who can really shake things up."