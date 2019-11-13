Sarah Palin Found Out Husband Todd Was Divorcing Her Via Email!

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sarah Palin found out her husband Todd was going to file for divorce in a shocking way: when his lawyer sent her an email! In a new interview, the former governor of Alaska is opening up about their stunning split and why she thinks they might stay together after all!

Sarah, 55, spoke to Christian author James Dobson. She said she found out Todd wanted to end their marriage when she received an email from one of his lawyers in June 2019.

“It was devastating. I thought I got shot,” she said about how she felt when Todd filed for divorce on his 55th birthday in September. They had celebrated their 31st wedding anniversary a week before.

“We’re going through counseling now, so it’s not over, over,” the former reality star said. “Attorneys are getting rich off of us and I don’t like that whole system. It makes no sense to me.”