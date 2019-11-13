Sarah Palin Found Out Husband Todd Was Divorcing Her Via Email!

Sarah Palin found out her husband Todd was going to file for divorce in a shocking way: when his lawyer sent her an email! In a new interview, the former governor of Alaska is opening up about their stunning split and why she thinks they might stay together after all!
Sarah, 55, spoke to Christian author James Dobson. She said she found out Todd wanted to end their marriage when she received an email from one of his lawyers in June 2019.
“It was devastating. I thought I got shot,” she said about how she felt when Todd filed for divorce on his 55th birthday in September. They had celebrated their 31st wedding anniversary a week before.
“We’re going through counseling now, so it’s not over, over,” the former reality star said. “Attorneys are getting rich off of us and I don’t like that whole system. It makes no sense to me.”
Sarah later explained her reasoning for not necessarily going through with the divorce. “God doesn’t want families to split up. I know that,” she said. “To me, in a general sense, marriage is so extremely important as [the] foundation of our nation. It helps make America that much greater, is that security of family. I’m not to the point of wanting mine to be split.”
Sarah and Todd were high school sweethearts who eloped in 1988. They have five children — sons Track
, 30, and Trig
, 11, and daughters Bristol
, 29, Willow
, 25, and Piper
, 18. They also have five grandchildren
.
In his filing, Todd asked for custody of Trig, their only minor child.
Sarah said in the interview that her kids are very upset about the split, which motivated her to try to repair her marriage and stop the divorce.
“They’re mad because they have been brought up with that teaching that you have made a covenant with God,” she said. “My parents, they’ve been married for 58 years … everybody’s kind of traditional family sticks together through thick and thin because you made a vow to God that through thick and thin, good and bad, you’re going to make that choice to … jump whatever hurdles are in front of you and you’re going to make it.”
“So my kids witnessing what’s happening, they don’t like it,” she explained.
Todd filed for divorce on September 6, citing “incompatibility of temperament between the parties such that they find it impossible to live together as husband and wife.”
