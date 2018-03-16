Pregnant Kirsten Dunst Covers Her Burgeoning Baby Bump

The 35-year-old looked casual in a long-sleeve denim blue maternity dress and black ankle boot.
The blonde beauty rocked her hair in a carefree low bun, completing the look with a pair of brown circular shaped shades.
Soon-to-be-grandma Inez bundled up in a grey fur coat, which she layered over a pair of jeans and a black t-shirt.
Rumors that the Beguiled actress was expecting made its rounds around the Internet late last year after she was spotted out sporting a small baby bump. She later confirmed the news in January with a photo shoot for Rodarte’s 2018 look book, Women who Inspire Us.
As fans know, Kirsten was previously in a four-year relationship with actor Garrett Hedlund. The pair split in 2016 and Kirsten started dating Jesse, who she met on set of Fargo soon after. They later announced their engagement in January 2017.
