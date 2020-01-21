Pamela Anderson Secretly Married For A Fifth Time

Pamela Anderson is married again. The Baywatch star secretly married her ex-boyfriend, movie producer Jon Peters, in a private ceremony in Malibu on January 20. The couple first dated over 30 years ago and kept their reconciliation and relationship secret until now.
Pamela, 52, and Jon, 74, confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter. Jon, who produced both the 1976 A Star Is Born and the 2018 remake, said, “Pamela has never seen her full potential as an artist. She has yet to shine in a real way. There is much more to her than meets the eye, or I wouldn’t love her so much.”
He continued, “There are beautiful girls everywhere. I could have my pick, but — for 35 years — I’ve only wanted Pamela. She makes me wild — in a good way. She inspires me. I protect her and treat her the way she deserves to be treated.”
1 of 8
This is Pamela’s fifth marriage. Her ex-husbands are Tommy Lee, Kid Rock and Rick Salomon, who she married in 2007 and 2014.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
2 of 8
Photo credit: INSTARImages
3 of 8
Pamela was also linked to Julian Assange, who she frequently visited at the Ecuadorian embassy.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
4 of 8
Jon has also been previously married four times. He also had a high-profile relationship with Barbra Streisand
during the 1970s and 1980s.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
5 of 8
Jon has previously said he met Pamela at the Playboy Mansion during the mid-eighties. He explained, “I walked in and saw this little angel sitting at the bar. It was Pammy. She was like 19. I knew she would be a big star.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
6 of 8
They moved in together and he tried to convince her not to do Playboy, but she ignored him. THR also reported that he paid for her acting classes and dance and voice lessons when she was struggling to become a star.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
7 of 8
Photo credit: INSTARImages
8 of 8
What do you think of Pamela’s secret wedding? Sound off in the comments!
Photo credit: INSTARImages
This is Pamela’s fifth marriage. Her ex-husbands are Tommy Lee, Kid Rock and Rick Salomon, who she married in 2007 and 2014.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Pamela was also linked to Julian Assange, who she frequently visited at the Ecuadorian embassy.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Jon has also been previously married four times. He also had a high-profile relationship with Barbra Streisand
during the 1970s and 1980s.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Jon has previously said he met Pamela at the Playboy Mansion during the mid-eighties. He explained, “I walked in and saw this little angel sitting at the bar. It was Pammy. She was like 19. I knew she would be a big star.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
They moved in together and he tried to convince her not to do Playboy, but she ignored him. THR also reported that he paid for her acting classes and dance and voice lessons when she was struggling to become a star.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Photo credit: INSTARImages
What do you think of Pamela’s secret wedding? Sound off in the comments!
Photo credit: INSTARImages