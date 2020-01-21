Star Magazine logo

STAR Pays for Scoops!

Button which opens 'Send us a scoop' formClick here!

or call (800) 609-8312

Pamela Anderson

They Do

Pamela Anderson Secretly Married For A Fifth Time

The ‘Baywatch’ star previously dated Jon Peters over 30 years ago.

By ,

Pamela Anderson

Credit: INSTARImages

View gallery 8

Pamela Anderson is married again. The Baywatch star secretly married her ex-boyfriend, movie producer Jon Peters, in a private ceremony in Malibu on January 20. The couple first dated over 30 years ago and kept their reconciliation and relationship secret until now.

Pamela, 52, and Jon, 74, confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter. Jon, who produced both the 1976 A Star Is Born and the 2018 remake, said, “Pamela has never seen her full potential as an artist. She has yet to shine in a real way. There is much more to her than meets the eye, or I wouldn’t love her so much.”

He continued, “There are beautiful girls everywhere. I could have my pick, but — for 35 years — I’ve only wanted Pamela. She makes me wild — in a good way. She inspires me. I protect her and treat her the way she deserves to be treated.”

Pamela Anderson Secretly Married For A Fifth Time
1 of 8
Close gallery
This is Pamela’s fifth marriage. Her ex-husbands are Tommy Lee, Kid Rock and Rick Salomon, who she married in 2007 and 2014.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

She also was recently in a long-term relationship with French soccer star Adil Rami and even moved to France to live with him. They broke up in June 2019 and she accused him of cheating, which he denied.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Pamela was also linked to Julian Assange, who she frequently visited at the Ecuadorian embassy.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Jon has also been previously married four times. He also had a high-profile relationship with Barbra Streisand during the 1970s and 1980s.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Jon has previously said he met Pamela at the Playboy Mansion during the mid-eighties. He explained, “I walked in and saw this little angel sitting at the bar. It was Pammy. She was like 19. I knew she would be a big star.”

Photo credit: INSTARImages

They moved in together and he tried to convince her not to do Playboy, but she ignored him. THR also reported that he paid for her acting classes and dance and voice lessons when she was struggling to become a star.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Pamela has appeared on Dancing With The Stars twice and took part in the French version in 2018 while still dating Rami.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

What do you think of Pamela’s secret wedding? Sound off in the comments!

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Filed under:
Comments

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE