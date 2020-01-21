Pamela Anderson Secretly Married For A Fifth Time

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Pamela Anderson is married again. The Baywatch star secretly married her ex-boyfriend, movie producer Jon Peters, in a private ceremony in Malibu on January 20. The couple first dated over 30 years ago and kept their reconciliation and relationship secret until now.

Pamela, 52, and Jon, 74, confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter. Jon, who produced both the 1976 A Star Is Born and the 2018 remake, said, “Pamela has never seen her full potential as an artist. She has yet to shine in a real way. There is much more to her than meets the eye, or I wouldn’t love her so much.”

He continued, “There are beautiful girls everywhere. I could have my pick, but — for 35 years — I’ve only wanted Pamela. She makes me wild — in a good way. She inspires me. I protect her and treat her the way she deserves to be treated.”