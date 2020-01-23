Star Magazine logo

STAR Pays for Scoops!

Button which opens 'Send us a scoop' formClick here!

or call (800) 609-8312

Pamela Anderson

Supporting Mom

Pamela Anderson’s Son Brandon Lee Reacts to Her Surprise Marriage

The superstar secretly married producer Jon Peters.

By ,

Pamela Anderson

Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

View gallery 7

Brandon Lee is speaking out about his mom Pamela Anderson’s surprise marriage to her ex-boyfriend, movie producer Jon Peters.

Pamela, 52, and Jon, 74, tied the knot in a private ceremony in Malibu on January 20. On hand for the festivities were the Baywatch stars two sons, Brandon, 23, and Dylan, 22, as well as Jon’s daughter Kendyl.

Brandon, who starred in the first season of The Hills: New Beginnings, told Fox News about the couple, “I’m incredibly happy for my mom and Jon.”

He continued, “They’ve known each other for over 35 years and I wish them luck in this next chapter of their lives together.

“I will support the happy couple however I can and I’m excited to get to know Jon’s family even better,” Brandon added.

Pamela Anderson’s Son Brandon Lee Reacts to Her Surprise Marriage
1 of 7
Close gallery
Brandon and Dylan’s dad is rocker Tommy Lee, Pamela’s first husband. She was also previously married to Kid Rock and Rick Salomon, who she divorced twice. Brandon and Tommy have had a difficult relationship, but seem to have reconciled at the end of 2018.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Pamela and Jon confirmed news of their nuptials to The Hollywood Reporter. Jon said, “Pamela has never seen her full potential as an artist. She has yet to shine in a real way. There is much more to her than meets the eye, or I wouldn’t love her so much.”

Photo credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

He continued, “There are beautiful girls everywhere. I could have my pick, but — for 35 years — I’ve only wanted Pamela. She makes me wild — in a good way. She inspires me. I protect her and treat her the way she deserves to be treated.”

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Jon said the couple first met at the Playboy mansion when Pamela was about 19 years old. His list of famous exes includes Barbra Streisand, who he dated during the 1970s and 1980s.

Photo credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Pamela was most recently linked to French soccer star Adil Rami. She even traveled to Russia to watch him lead Team France to a World Cup victory in 2018.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

But in 2019, she publicly accused him of cheating and called him a “monster.” She wrote on Instagram at the time, “I was scammed, led to believe we were in ‘big love.’ I’m devastated to find out in the last few days that he was living a double life.”

Photo credit: INSTARImages

The Hills: New Beginnings has been renewed for a second season, but it’s not clear yet if Brandon will return for another year of drama.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Filed under: ,
Comments

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE