Pamela Anderson’s Son Brandon Lee Reacts to Her Surprise Marriage

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Brandon Lee is speaking out about his mom Pamela Anderson’s surprise marriage to her ex-boyfriend, movie producer Jon Peters.

Pamela, 52, and Jon, 74, tied the knot in a private ceremony in Malibu on January 20. On hand for the festivities were the Baywatch stars two sons, Brandon, 23, and Dylan, 22, as well as Jon’s daughter Kendyl.

Brandon, who starred in the first season of The Hills: New Beginnings, told Fox News about the couple, “I’m incredibly happy for my mom and Jon.”

He continued, “They’ve known each other for over 35 years and I wish them luck in this next chapter of their lives together.

“I will support the happy couple however I can and I’m excited to get to know Jon’s family even better,” Brandon added.