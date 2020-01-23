Pamela Anderson’s Son Brandon Lee Reacts to Her Surprise Marriage

Brandon Lee is speaking out about his mom Pamela Anderson’s surprise marriage to her ex-boyfriend, movie producer Jon Peters.
Pamela, 52, and Jon, 74, tied the knot in a private ceremony in Malibu on January 20. On hand for the festivities were the Baywatch stars two sons, Brandon, 23, and Dylan, 22, as well as Jon’s daughter Kendyl.
Brandon, who starred in the first season of The Hills: New Beginnings, told Fox News about the couple, “I’m incredibly happy for my mom and Jon.”
He continued, “They’ve known each other for over 35 years and I wish them luck in this next chapter of their lives together.
“I will support the happy couple however I can and I’m excited to get to know Jon’s family even better,” Brandon added.
Pamela and Jon confirmed news of their nuptials to The Hollywood Reporter
. Jon said, “Pamela has never seen her full potential as an artist. She has yet to shine in a real way. There is much more to her than meets the eye, or I wouldn’t love her so much.”
He continued, “There are beautiful girls everywhere. I could have my pick, but — for 35 years — I’ve only wanted Pamela. She makes me wild — in a good way. She inspires me. I protect her and treat her the way she deserves to be treated.”
Jon said the couple first met at the Playboy mansion when Pamela was about 19 years old. His list of famous exes includes Barbra Streisand, who he dated during the 1970s and 1980s.
But in 2019, she publicly accused him of cheating
and called him a “monster.” She wrote on Instagram at the time, “I was scammed, led to believe we were in ‘big love.’ I’m devastated to find out in the last few days that he was living a double life.”
The Hills: New Beginnings
has been renewed for a second season, but it’s not clear yet if Brandon will return for another year of drama.
