Padma Lakshmi Shares Nude Bathtub Photo: See The Relaxing Pic!

Padma Lakshmi is slowing down and taking some time to focus on herself! On Thursday, November 21, the television host shared a photo of herself naked in a copper bathtub, lounging in the milky water with rose petals surrounding her.
The 49-year-old wrote in the caption, “When you’ve been on the road for six months straight and you finally get a minute (1) to yourself 🧖🏾♀️ #tbt #selfcare #treatyourself #deepsigh.”
In the pic, her wet hair was pulled back into a bun. Her feet were propped up on the edge of the tub, showing off her perfect white pedicure. She leaned back with her eyes closed, the picture of relaxation.
One of the many things Padma has been busy with is the newest season of Top Chef. She’s worked as the host and a judge on the program since the second season. It was reported in October that season 17 was currently filming.
1 of 8
At BravoCon, the show announced that the new season
will feature All-Stars, with fan favorites and front runners from previous seasons. It’s been filming in Los Angeles and will air in the spring. Season two of the show was also set in L.A.
2 of 8
Padma will be behind the judging table with Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons.
3 of 8
The cookbook author is also busy raising her daughter Krishna, 9. She shares her with boyfriend Adam Dell.
5 of 8
They had a bitter custody battle that they eventually settled out of court in 2012. But in 2017, Padma and Adam got back together. Engagement rumors have swirled around the pair ever since.
6 of 8
The India native was also previously married to writer Salman Rushdie. They divorced in 2007.
7 of 8
Padma, a former model, is never afraid to show off her body on Instagram. She recently shared a topless photo
in which she wore a pair of high-waisted shapewear shorts.
8 of 8
What do you think of Padma’s self-care bathtub photo? Sound off in the comments!
Photo credit: INSTARImages
At BravoCon, the show announced that the new season
will feature All-Stars, with fan favorites and front runners from previous seasons. It’s been filming in Los Angeles and will air in the spring. Season two of the show was also set in L.A.
Padma will be behind the judging table with Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons.
The cookbook author is also busy raising her daughter Krishna, 9. She shares her with boyfriend Adam Dell.
They had a bitter custody battle that they eventually settled out of court in 2012. But in 2017, Padma and Adam got back together. Engagement rumors have swirled around the pair ever since.
The India native was also previously married to writer Salman Rushdie. They divorced in 2007.
Padma, a former model, is never afraid to show off her body on Instagram. She recently shared a topless photo
in which she wore a pair of high-waisted shapewear shorts.
What do you think of Padma’s self-care bathtub photo? Sound off in the comments!
Photo credit: INSTARImages