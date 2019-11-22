Padma Lakshmi Shares Nude Bathtub Photo: See The Relaxing Pic!

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Padma Lakshmi is slowing down and taking some time to focus on herself! On Thursday, November 21, the television host shared a photo of herself naked in a copper bathtub, lounging in the milky water with rose petals surrounding her.

The 49-year-old wrote in the caption, “When you’ve been on the road for six months straight and you finally get a minute (1) to yourself 🧖🏾‍♀️ #tbt #selfcare #treatyourself #deepsigh.”

In the pic, her wet hair was pulled back into a bun. Her feet were propped up on the edge of the tub, showing off her perfect white pedicure. She leaned back with her eyes closed, the picture of relaxation.

One of the many things Padma has been busy with is the newest season of Top Chef. She’s worked as the host and a judge on the program since the second season. It was reported in October that season 17 was currently filming.