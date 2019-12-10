Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green Make First Red Carpet Appearance In 5 Years!

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green made a rare public appearance together on Monday, December 9. The couple, who’ve been married for nine years, posed together on the red carpet for the first time in five years!
Megan, 33, and Brian, 46, hosted PUBG MOBILE’s Fight4TheAmazon Event at Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles together on Monday night. They were raising awareness for restoration efforts in the Amazon rainforest. Fight4TheAmazon is hoping to plant thousands of trees to help repair the damage caused by fires this past summer.
Megan looked luminous in a pale pink, lingerie-inspired slide dress. It featured delicate lace and a plunging neckline. She kept her makeup more natural looking and wore her hair in big, loose curls.
Brian wore a black suit with a blue button-down shirt. The pair stood close together on the red carpet.
Though they hadn’t made an official appearance together in a while, they’re often spotted out and about in Los Angeles with their three sons: Noah, 7, Bodhi, 5, and Journey, 3.
1 of 7
Megan and Brian have been through some major ups and downs together. They first connected in 2004, when Megan was just 18. She was on ABC’s Hope and Faith when Brian appeared as a guest star.
Photo credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock
2 of 7
They married six years later, in 2010. But five years into their marriage, they separated, and Megan filed for divorce in August 2015.
Photo credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock
3 of 7
But eight months later, fans found out the Jennifer’s Body star was pregnant. Eventually, it was revealed that she was expecting a son with Brian, despite their split.
Photo credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock
4 of 7
They reconciled and called off their divorce. The Transformers actress filed papers to dismiss the divorce case in April 2019.
Photo credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock
5 of 7
6 of 7
Vanessa, 51, also said that Kassius, who she and Brian welcomed in 2002, had “never met his youngest brother and is not allowed to know where his bio father, stepmother and three younger brothers live.”
Photo credit: MEGA
7 of 7
Megan and Brian have been through some major ups and downs together. They first connected in 2004, when Megan was just 18. She was on ABC’s Hope and Faith when Brian appeared as a guest star.
Photo credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock
They married six years later, in 2010. But five years into their marriage, they separated, and Megan filed for divorce in August 2015.
Photo credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock
But eight months later, fans found out the Jennifer’s Body star was pregnant. Eventually, it was revealed that she was expecting a son with Brian, despite their split.
Photo credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock
They reconciled and called off their divorce. The Transformers actress filed papers to dismiss the divorce case in April 2019.
Photo credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Vanessa, 51, also said that Kassius, who she and Brian welcomed in 2002, had “never met his youngest brother and is not allowed to know where his bio father, stepmother and three younger brothers live.”