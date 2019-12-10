Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green Make First Red Carpet Appearance In 5 Years!

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green made a rare public appearance together on Monday, December 9. The couple, who’ve been married for nine years, posed together on the red carpet for the first time in five years!

Megan, 33, and Brian, 46, hosted PUBG MOBILE’s Fight4TheAmazon Event at Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles together on Monday night. They were raising awareness for restoration efforts in the Amazon rainforest. Fight4TheAmazon is hoping to plant thousands of trees to help repair the damage caused by fires this past summer.

Megan looked luminous in a pale pink, lingerie-inspired slide dress. It featured delicate lace and a plunging neckline. She kept her makeup more natural looking and wore her hair in big, loose curls.

Brian wore a black suit with a blue button-down shirt. The pair stood close together on the red carpet.

Though they hadn’t made an official appearance together in a while, they’re often spotted out and about in Los Angeles with their three sons: Noah, 7, Bodhi, 5, and Journey, 3.