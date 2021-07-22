After the 2009 Golden Globe Awards, Megan Fox made the decision to take a break from alcohol.

While looking back at her most iconic looks throughout her career with Who What Wear, the 35-year-old actress reflected on this particular event and how it ended up changing her life. “I think I’m wearing Ralph Lauren,” Fox recalled while holding up a throwback photo of her wearing a gold gown. “I hate wearing my hair back like this. I cannot believe I allowed this to happen. I have a huge, round forehead so I hate wearing my hair slicked back like that.”

The Transformers alum recalled sitting alongside “Blake Lively and all three Jonas Brothers” during the awards show. Fox revealed that she went through “multiple glasses” of the “giant bottles of Moët champagne” that were at her table.

“Now I don’t drink, and this is why,” she explained. “I was belligerent and said a bunch of s–t I shouldn’t have said on the red carpet after that. I think I got in a lot of trouble for whatever I said on the red carpet at this event. I don’t remember why but I know that I did.”

While walking the red carpet at the time, Fox referred to herself as “a doppelgänger for Alan Alda.”

“I’m so painfully insecure, like, I’m on the verge of vomiting right now,” she also said in the interview. “I’m so horrified that I’m here and embarrassed.”