Everything You Need To Know About Mandy Moore’s First Album In 10 Years

Mandy Moore has finally announced the release date for her seventh studio album, her first in over ten years. Here’s everything you need to know about Silver Landings.
The album will be released on March 6. The title track was actually the last song written for the album. According to a release about the album, the song “became emblematic of the journey she’s been through in the past decade, what it took to get to the point of re-embracing this part of her life, and the expectations therein.”
It will be the 35-year-old’s first album since 2009’s Amanda Leigh. She wrote on Twitter, “It feels so good to be stepping assuredly into this next chapter of my life as a woman and performer, with an album of songs I couldn’t be more thrilled with or ready to share.”
1 of 7
On January 14, Mandy released the first song from the album, called “Save a Little For Yourself.” She also shared a video of a live performance of the country rock ballad. The lyrics include, “Not all pain is black and blue/ Strongest people come unglued/ When someone gets the best of you/ Don't let them take the rest of you.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
2 of 7
The Walk To Remember actress said about song-writing, “Sometimes writing a song feels like giving myself the advice I know I need the most and it's often the hardest to heed It makes the song almost a mantra of sorts — something I know I'll continue learning because it bears repeating.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
3 of 7
The album has ten songs and was recorded in Los Angeles. Her husband Taylor Goldsmith also features heavily on the album. He’s the lead singer of the rock band Dawes.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
4 of 7
In March, she’ll hit the road to tour the album, traveling around North America. It includes stops in New York, Boston, Denver, Orlando and Washington, DC.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
5 of 7
Mandy previously said that one reason why she stopped releasing music for so many years was her ex-husband, Ryan Adams
. In a New York Times
exposé published in February 2019, she alleged that they wrote songs together that he said they would record, before backing out.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
6 of 7
“Music was a point of control for him,” the This Is Us star alleged. “He would always tell me, ‘You’re not a real musician, because you don’t play an instrument.’” She said this was psychological abuse.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
7 of 7
Ryan, 45, denied the allegations. He wrote in part, “I am not a perfect man and I have made many mistakes. To anyone I have ever hurt, however unintentionally, I apologize deeply and unreservedly. But the picture that this article paints is upsettingly inaccurate.” Ryan and Mandy split in 2016.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
On January 14, Mandy released the first song from the album, called “Save a Little For Yourself.” She also shared a video of a live performance of the country rock ballad. The lyrics include, “Not all pain is black and blue/ Strongest people come unglued/ When someone gets the best of you/ Don't let them take the rest of you.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
The Walk To Remember actress said about song-writing, “Sometimes writing a song feels like giving myself the advice I know I need the most and it's often the hardest to heed It makes the song almost a mantra of sorts — something I know I'll continue learning because it bears repeating.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
The album has ten songs and was recorded in Los Angeles. Her husband Taylor Goldsmith also features heavily on the album. He’s the lead singer of the rock band Dawes.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
In March, she’ll hit the road to tour the album, traveling around North America. It includes stops in New York, Boston, Denver, Orlando and Washington, DC.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Mandy previously said that one reason why she stopped releasing music for so many years was her ex-husband, Ryan Adams
. In a New York Times
exposé published in February 2019, she alleged that they wrote songs together that he said they would record, before backing out.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
“Music was a point of control for him,” the This Is Us star alleged. “He would always tell me, ‘You’re not a real musician, because you don’t play an instrument.’” She said this was psychological abuse.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Ryan, 45, denied the allegations. He wrote in part, “I am not a perfect man and I have made many mistakes. To anyone I have ever hurt, however unintentionally, I apologize deeply and unreservedly. But the picture that this article paints is upsettingly inaccurate.” Ryan and Mandy split in 2016.
Photo credit: INSTARImages