Everything You Need To Know About Mandy Moore’s First Album In 10 Years

Mandy Moore has finally announced the release date for her seventh studio album, her first in over ten years. Here’s everything you need to know about Silver Landings.

The album will be released on March 6. The title track was actually the last song written for the album. According to a release about the album, the song “became emblematic of the journey she’s been through in the past decade, what it took to get to the point of re-embracing this part of her life, and the expectations therein.”

It will be the 35-year-old’s first album since 2009’s Amanda Leigh. She wrote on Twitter, “It feels so good to be stepping assuredly into this next chapter of my life as a woman and performer, with an album of songs I couldn’t be more thrilled with or ready to share.”