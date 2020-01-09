Leonardo DiCaprio Saves Man Who Fell Off Yacht

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Leonardo DiCaprio became a real life hero on December 30 when he saved the life of a man who fell overboard from a yacht in the Caribbean.

According to a report from the British newspaper The Sun, Leo, 45, was vacationing in St. Barts at the end of December with his girlfriend Camila Morrone, 22. The pair rented a boat to enjoy a day of fun in the sun.

A source told the paper, “He saved the life of a man overboard who incredibly had survived by treading water for 11 hours. Leonardo’s boat was the only vessel looking for him.”