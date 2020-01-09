Leonardo DiCaprio Saves Man Who Fell Off Yacht

Leonardo DiCaprio became a real life hero on December 30 when he saved the life of a man who fell overboard from a yacht in the Caribbean.
According to a report from the British newspaper The Sun, Leo, 45, was vacationing in St. Barts at the end of December with his girlfriend Camila Morrone, 22. The pair rented a boat to enjoy a day of fun in the sun.
A source told the paper, “He saved the life of a man overboard who incredibly had survived by treading water for 11 hours. Leonardo’s boat was the only vessel looking for him.”
While Leo, Camila and their friends were kicking it back on their boat, they received a distress call for a man who needed help.
The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star decided they needed to answer the call, even though it was just an hour before sunset and a storm was approaching.
Leo and his boat’s crew eventually located the man near Sada Island. He was treading water and frantically waving his arms in the air. The Sun reported that the man, who was severely dehydrated, was a Club Med employee who “had too much alcohol.”
After they gave him food and water, he received medical treatment from the coast guard.
A week later, Leo was at the Golden Globes
with the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
castmates. The film took home three awards, including best drama and best supporting actor for Brad Pitt
’s performance.
During his acceptance speech, Brad, 56, poked fun at Leo’s most famous movie role. “I also have to thank my partner in crime, LDC,” he began. “Before The Revenant, I used to watch, you know, year after year his costars accept awards and thank him profusely. I know why. He’s an all-star, he’s a gent, and I wouldn’t be here without you and I thank you.”
“Still, I would have shared the raft,” the Ad Astra
star said, a reference to the fate of Leo’s character Jack in Titanic
and the long-standing debate about whether he would’ve fit on the door with Kate Winslet
’s character Rose.
