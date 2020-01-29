Kristen Bell Reveals She Recently Had A Bad Fight With Husband Dax Shepard

Kristen Bell opened up about the sometimes vicious fights she has with her husband Dax Shepard. The couple married in 2013, but seven years later they still get into some blowout fights. On Tuesday, January 28, Kristen, 39, talked about one of her worst ever arguments with Dax, 45, on the Life Is Short podcast with Justin Long.
“Something happened with Dax and I early on where we decided we were never going to not be asked about our relationship,” the Good Place actress explained about why she talks about their issues. “So if we were going to talk about it, let’s make sure we show the good, the bad and the ugly and how we handle it. Let’s not make it saccharine, and we really try hard to not make it saccharine, and we talk about the fact that we do fight, we do go to therapy, we dislike each other a lot sometimes.”
The Frozen star revealed, “We had this pretty incredible fight recently. Incredible. I mean like top of the lungs screaming.”
“It was about the things around the house that I felt I needed to help with. We have a relationship where you are supposed to be able to say I need your help with this,” Kristen continued. She added, “For those of you listening, I’m telling this from my perspective. He’s not here, he can’t defend himself.”
Kristen said that she was leaving the house and left a note for her husband with some chores she needed him to do.
“I left a note and I was like, ‘Hey dad! Would you mind taking the two towels in the dryer and folding them’ and then like one other thing. I thought, ‘That’s 10 minutes of work, I can say that.’ At that point, the house [work] was getting to be a lot for me. The keeping up with the mom stuff, the shoes being outgrown, all of that,” the Veronica Mars star said.
She said, “So I left this note and I came home on Sunday, everything was fine. Monday night we’re laying in bed and… he goes, ‘When you leave me notes, yeah, I feel really controlled,’ and he launched into how he felt about it.”
Kristen wanted to respond with anger, but she gave herself a moment and calmly told the Parenthood actor, “OK, I totally hear you. It will never happen again. If I need something to be done around the house what is a way I can do it, that you’d be OK with hearing?”
But their emotions quickly took over. She recalled, “And somehow, then we both blacked out and got into a fight and I don’t actually remember what happened but what transpired was a lot of volume, a lot of harsh words being thrown around, and it was an angry, angry fight about how nobody does anything for anybody else. I grabbed my pillow and stomped down the hall and I sleep in the front room and I’m crying. We don’t talk for three days.”
The fight only ended when Kristen took the girls to a dog cafe where they met a rescue dog. She video chatted Dax to introduce him to their new furry friend.
“I didn’t get an apology, but I got a dog!” she said, mentioning that Dax is allergic to dogs but said they could adopt him anyway. “This is so much better than an apology. So I bring the dog home, it’s great.”
Kristen said, “We never talked about that fight, ever, but I will say this: Every single thing that I have needed done or thought, ‘I’d want help with this,’ since that fight, he has been ahead of. I couldn’t complain about him if I tried right now.”
