Kristen Bell Reveals She Recently Had A Bad Fight With Husband Dax Shepard

Kristen Bell opened up about the sometimes vicious fights she has with her husband Dax Shepard. The couple married in 2013, but seven years later they still get into some blowout fights. On Tuesday, January 28, Kristen, 39, talked about one of her worst ever arguments with Dax, 45, on the Life Is Short podcast with Justin Long.

“Something happened with Dax and I early on where we decided we were never going to not be asked about our relationship,” the Good Place actress explained about why she talks about their issues. “So if we were going to talk about it, let’s make sure we show the good, the bad and the ugly and how we handle it. Let’s not make it saccharine, and we really try hard to not make it saccharine, and we talk about the fact that we do fight, we do go to therapy, we dislike each other a lot sometimes.”

The Frozen star revealed, “We had this pretty incredible fight recently. Incredible. I mean like top of the lungs screaming.”