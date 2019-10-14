John Travolta & Kirstie Alley Have ‘Look Who’s Talking’ Reunion On Kelly Preston’s Birthday

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

John Travolta shared a snapshot from wife Kelly Preston’s 56th birthday celebration on October 13. And in the photo was John’s Look Who’s Talking costar and close friend Kirstie Alley!

John, 65, wrote in the caption, “Celebrating Kelly’s birthday with family and friends 🎂.” Also in the pic was John and Kelly’s 19-year-old daughter, Ella. She’s been following her parents into the acting game and recently appeared alongside her father and Morgan Freeman in the film The Poison Rose.

John and Kristie, 68, first met when they filmed Look Who’s Talking, which came out in 1989. The film starred Kirstie as a single mom who gets a helping hand from a cab driver, played by John. But the true star of the film was the baby, voiced by Bruce Willis.

John told Us Weekly in August that Kirstie is his “best girlfriend.”

“She’s my soulmate,” the Grease star admitted. He even addressed rumors that they might reunite for a reboot of the classic romantic comedy.