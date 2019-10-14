John Travolta & Kirstie Alley Have ‘Look Who’s Talking’ Reunion On Kelly Preston’s Birthday

John Travolta shared a snapshot from wife Kelly Preston’s 56th birthday celebration on October 13. And in the photo was John’s Look Who’s Talking costar and close friend Kirstie Alley!
John, 65, wrote in the caption, “Celebrating Kelly’s birthday with family and friends 🎂.” Also in the pic was John and Kelly’s 19-year-old daughter, Ella. She’s been following her parents into the acting game and recently appeared alongside her father and Morgan Freeman in the film The Poison Rose.
John and Kristie, 68, first met when they filmed Look Who’s Talking, which came out in 1989. The film starred Kirstie as a single mom who gets a helping hand from a cab driver, played by John. But the true star of the film was the baby, voiced by Bruce Willis.
John told Us Weekly in August that Kirstie is his “best girlfriend.”
“She’s my soulmate,” the Grease star admitted. He even addressed rumors that they might reunite for a reboot of the classic romantic comedy.
“It’s been 30 years [since Look Who’s Talking], but it was this morning that I even learned it’s been 30 years. I didn’t know that,” he said. “I would do anything with Kirstie. So let’s see what happens.”
The pair previously reunited for two sequels, Look Who’s Talking Too and Look Who’s Talking Now.
During Celebrity Big Brother in 2018, Kirstie admitted that her connection with John during the film definitely carried over to their off-screen relationship as well.
Photo credit: Snap/Shutterstock
“I almost ran off and married John,” the Cheers actress admitted. “I did love him. I still love him. If I hadn’t been married, I would have gone and married him.”
Photo credit: Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock
At the time, Kirstie was married to Baywatch star Parker Stevenson. They divorced in 1997.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
John and Kelly have been happily married in 1991. He wrote for her birthday, “Happy birthday to this beautiful and talented woman! ❤️ @therealkellypreston.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
She commented, “Thank you honey I love you so much! 💕🌸.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
The couple has three children together: Ella, Benjamin, 8, and Jett, who died in 2009 at the age of 17.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Photo credit: Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock
