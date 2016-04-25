Star Magazine logo

STAR Pays for Scoops!

Button which opens 'Send us a scoop' formClick here!

or call (800) 609-8312

Jenelle Evans Reunion Teen Mom Babysitter Arrest 4

Jenelle Evans All Smiles During 'Teen Mom' Reunion Despite Her Druggie Babysitter Nightmare

Is the 'Teen Mom' star pretending nothing is wrong?

By ,

Jenelle Evans Reunion Teen Mom Babysitter Arrest 4

Credit: Instagram/The Drs.

View gallery 6

Jenelle Evans might have posted a happy birthday pic with her Teen Mom costars, but some serious drama is hiding behind that grin.

 

Jenelle Evans All Smiles During 'Teen Mom' Reunion Despite Her Druggie Babysitter Nightmare
1 of 6
Close gallery

jenelle-evans-reunion-teen-mom-babysitter-arrest

Photo credit: Instagram/The Drs.

"Leah's Birhday on set #birthdaygirl  #reunion," was the caption Jenelle posted alongside Leah Messer and costar Kailyn Lowry.

jenelle-evans-reunion-teen-mom-babysitter-arrest-11

North Carolina authorities arrested Tori on charges of drug possession, after police pulled over her car and found half an ounce of marijuana, four empty bindles of heroin, and a grinder.  

Photo credit: MTV

jenelle-evans-reunion-teen-mom-babysitter-arrest-2

But despite the happy reunion, the 24-year-old mom is far from worry-free. As Star readers know, when the 24-year-old mom left her 1-year old son, Kaiser, with former roommate, Tori Rhyne, the celeb soon came to regret her decision.  

Photo credit: MTV

jenelle-evans-reunion-teen-mom-babysitter-arrest-5

As Star reported, Jenelle and her boyfriend David Eason left Kaiser with Tori so that they could go enjoy a getaway together.  

Photo credit: MTV

jenelle-evans-reunion-teen-mom-babysitter-arrest

After the incident, Nathan Griffith may want to get involved again after his ex's latest shady move.

Photo credit: MTV

Filed under: ,
Comments

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE