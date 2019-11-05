Model Iskra Lawrence Pregnant With Her First Child!

Iskra Lawrence is pregnant! The 29-year-old model is expecting her first child with boyfriend Philip Payne. On Monday, November 4, the British influencer stepped out at the CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund Awards in New York City. She wore a floral dress with a green motorcycle jacket that mostly obscured her growing baby bump. But in photos obtained by PopSugar from Monday afternoon, she wore a skintight black dress that showed of her pregnancy.
The model hinted that she had some big news on her Instagram Story on November 4. She said, “Hi, my loves. Sorry, I feel like I’ve been a little bit MIA. I have some very exciting news, but I think I’m ready to tell the world tomorrow so get ready. Maybe 2 p.m. Let me just get some stuff together.”
On November 1, the Aerie model wrote on the social media site, “Thanking God for this day and everyday. Counting my blessings and keeping a loving heart, grateful mind and healthy happy balance inside out.”
Iskra met Philip, a music producer, at a Grammys party in 2018.
The 31-year-old described their first meeting
in a video
on her YouTube channel. He explained that he already knew about her and thought she was attractive. Then, he said, “We're at this party, I'm jamming... I see from the corner of my eye this shining, sparkling [woman]. … And I thought, ‘Wow, this is my shot.’” Soon after, they made their relationship official.
She explained, “What’s funny is, you feel like all the eyes are going to be on you. But the thing I always tell people to remember is, everyone is feeling that way.”
The model continued, “You’re there to have fun. By having those insecurities, it’s just holding you back from living life and having a great time. Always encourage people to keep that in their minds.”
Iskra said, “It’s just being more comfortable with it. The more times you can just push yourself or challenge yourself to be able to wear a two-piece, the better. Because some people aren’t there yet and that’s absolutely fine.”
Iskra rose to fame thanks to her modeling work with Aerie. She’s also posed for lingerie line Adore Me and walked in the L’Oréal show at Paris Fashion Week this September.
