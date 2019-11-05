Model Iskra Lawrence Pregnant With Her First Child!

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Iskra Lawrence is pregnant! The 29-year-old model is expecting her first child with boyfriend Philip Payne. On Monday, November 4, the British influencer stepped out at the CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund Awards in New York City. She wore a floral dress with a green motorcycle jacket that mostly obscured her growing baby bump. But in photos obtained by PopSugar from Monday afternoon, she wore a skintight black dress that showed of her pregnancy.

The model hinted that she had some big news on her Instagram Story on November 4. She said, “Hi, my loves. Sorry, I feel like I’ve been a little bit MIA. I have some very exciting news, but I think I’m ready to tell the world tomorrow so get ready. Maybe 2 p.m. Let me just get some stuff together.”

On November 1, the Aerie model wrote on the social media site, “Thanking God for this day and everyday. Counting my blessings and keeping a loving heart, grateful mind and healthy happy balance inside out.”