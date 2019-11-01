Star Magazine logo

Here’s Who We Spotted Out And About In The Last 24 Hours

Credit: Rachpoot/Mega

Padma Lakshmi stops by the Tequila Don Julio X Infatuation Dia de los Muertos pop-up in NYC.

Photo credit: Michael Simon

Latin music superstar Ozuna stops by Pepsi’s Super Bowl LIV sneak peek social stop at iHeart Fiesta Latina in Miami.

Photo credit: Paul Miraldi

T.I Performs at E11EVEN Miami on Saturday, November 2, 2019.

Photo credit: @adinayev

Jemima Kirke and Alex Cameron rolling up in style for artnet's dinner hosted by Sir Anish Kapoor on Tuesday, October 29th

Photo credit: Lauren Colchamiro

Former Housewives Phaedra Parks and Gretchen Rossi joined Below Deck/rapper Ashley Brinton on the red carpet 'Evening to Save Lives', in support of David and Jackie Siegels first Gala fundraiser for The Victoria Siegel Foundation.
Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford supported the first 'Backyard Bowl' gala for A Sense of Home in Los Angeles on Friday, November 1.

Photo credit: WWD/Shutterstock

Rocker Steven Tyler attends the 25th Annual InterContinental® Miami Make-A-Wish® Ball in Miami, Florida on Saturday November 2, 2019.

Photo credit: WorldRedEye.com

Star of the new Jack Ryan Season , Actor and Artist Jordi Molla enjoys tacos at Keith Menin’s Bodega Taqueria y Tequila, South Beach on Thursday, October 31, 2019.

Photo credit: Bodega

Artist Romero Britto stops by the Prestige Imports Performing Art Pop Up in Miami Design District on October 31, 2019.

Photo credit: Prestige Imports

Radio Host, Kerri Kasem, celebrating the opening of Studio Movie Grill in Glandale, CA October 25th.

Photo credit: Milestone Photo

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard surprise Redding, CA Fire Station 8 with year supply of Hello Bello baby and family essentials.

Photo credit: Kris Armstrong, Hello Bello

Miles Teller steps out for an afternoon lunch date with his new wife in Studio City.

Photo credit: MEGA

VS model, Shanina Shaik was spotted out in West Hollywood with her dog looking chic as ever with her go-to Fall mules from Senso shoes.

Photo credit: Rachpoot/Mega

