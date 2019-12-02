Here’s Who We Spotted Out And About In The Last 24 Hours

Click through to see what the hottest celebs in Hollywood have been up to in the last 24 hours!
Pete Wentz and son Bronx Wentz picked up some goodies at the outdoor market in Los Angeles on December 1st.
Photo credit: Shutterstock
Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma strolling and shopping with daughter Banks Violet Bair, in Los Angeles, November 30th.
Photo credit: RSMX/starmaxinc.com/Shutterstock
Kristin Chenoweth looks like she's excited for Christmas!
Photo credit: Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com
Ryan Reynolds in Seoul, South Korea, promoting the Netflix film 6 Underground, on December 2nd.
Photo credit: Seokyong Lee/Penta Press/Shutterstock
