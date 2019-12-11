Your Perfect Hosting Guide For The 2019 Holiday Season

Inviting people over for the holidays can be stressful, but Star has the perfect guide to make sure everything goes off without a hitch. Whether you’re looking for the perfect party snack or searching for a thoughtful hostess gift, here’s what you need!
Grab some bags of Whisps Cheddar Cheese Crisps. These protein-packed, 100 percent cheddar cheese crisps make for a tasty snack! Pick them up at your local grocery store, Costco or Amazon.com
so you’ll have a snack everyone will love. Use them to fill up an olive wood snack bowl from Pottery Barn
.
This chic, gold flatware from West Elm
adds a funky edge to your holiday meals. They perfectly compliment porcelain dinner plates from Jan Burtz
.
Photo credit: West Elm
Place card holders from Kate Aspen, available at Target
, are the perfect touch to take your celebration to the next level.
Photo credit: Kate Aspen
A colorful bouquet of flowers adds a pop of color to any holiday table. Order from The Bouqs Co.
to have them delivered straight to your house — or to a friend’s!
Photo credit: The Bouqs Co.
A fun dessert plate livens up any display of cookies and cakes. This graphic “Sweet Treats” plate from Demdaco
is absolutely adorable.
Photo credit: Demdaco
Class up any dinner party with cloth napkins from CB2
.
Photo credit: CB2
Keep the good times rolling with these generously sized wine glasses from Crate&Barrel
. Fill them up with a dark and bold wine from Obvious Wines
.
Photo credit: Crate&Barrel
An ambre soir scented candle from Bastide
will make sure your house smells amazing. It features notes of geranium, patchouli, sandalwood, labdanum and sweet musk.
Photo credit: Bastide
For dessert, pick up a Signature Reserve cookie tin collection at your local Alberstons or Safeway store. This yummy cookie collection features chocolate, hazelnut, coconut and coffee flavors enrobed in delicious dark, milk and white chocolate.
Photo credit: Safeway
