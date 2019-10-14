Highlights From Day 3 of Cincinnati's Wellness Your Way Festival — See Photos!

Another city, another successful Wellness Your Way Festival!
On Sunday, October 13, the final day of Cincinnati’s Wellness Your Way Festival took place and featured tons of incredible panels at the Duke Energy Convention Center in Ohio. From P90X founder Tony Horton leading a “Warrior Workout” at the Fitness Arena to bodybuilder and trainer Allison Warrell speaking on overcoming adversity, attendees got to experience a full transformation of the mind, body and soul.
The event, presented by Kroger, was cofounded by popular singer-songwriter Jewel. On day two, the “You Were Meant For Me” songstress, 45, took to social media to share a powerful message about what the festival means to her — both personally and professionally.
“I’m finally home after a really long day and I just have so much gratitude spilling out of me,” Jewel gushed. “I had to share it because this has been a lifelong dream of mine to be able to bring wellness to the masses. To help people get good information that they can trust, good products that they can trust, to understand nutrition and fitness and mental wellness, get access to thought leaders,” she continued.
“It’s been awesome. To be able to bring it to Cincinnati has been so meaningful and to be around these people that have dedicated their lives to become experts in these fields, from fitness to medicine to nutrition has just been amazing.”
Bodybuilder and trainer Allison Warrell spoke during an "Overcoming Adversity: Diversity & Inclusion" panel on the Inspire Stage presented by Johnson & Johnson.
Photo credit: Duane Prokop/Getty Images for Wellness Your Way Festival
President of Advanced Access, LLC Derik Mortland also joined Allison during the panel.
Photo credit: Duane Prokop/Getty Images for Wellness Your Way Festival
Actor and singer Atz Kilcher spoke during a "Healing A Parent Child Relationship" panel on the Inspire Stage presented by Johnson & Johnson.
Photo credit: Duane Prokop/Getty Images for Wellness Your Way Festival
12th Montgomery County Educational Service Center Superintendent Shannon Cox, Jewel, Congressman Tim Ryan and The Inspiring Children Foundation founder Ryan Wolfington spoke during a “Mindfulness in America” panel on the Inspire Stage presented by Johnson & Johnson.
Photo credit: Duane Prokop/Getty Images for Wellness Your Way Festival
P90X founder Tony Horton led "The Warrior Workout" at the Fitness Arena presented by Performance Kitchen by LUVO.
Photo credit: Duane Prokop/Getty Images for Wellness Your Way Festival
Allison Warrell led "HIIT Bodyweight" workout at the Fitness Arena presented by Performance Kitchen by LUVO.
Photo credit: Duane Prokop/Getty Images for Wellness Your Way Festival
Magician Justin Flom performed during a Magic Show on the Inspire Stage presented by Johnson & Johnson.
Photo credit: Duane Prokop/Getty Images for Wellness Your Way Festival
