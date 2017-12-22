Heidi Montag Drops 25 Pounds Two Months After Giving Birth To Son Gunner

Heidi Montag and husband Spencer Pratt welcomed their first child Gunner Stone on October 1st, and just two months later the first time mommy revealed that she has lost 25 pounds.
The reality star took to social media to share her weight loss progress on Thursday captioning the shot, “I lost 25lbs! Post baby body.”
The Hills alum has been very open with her new life as a mom, recently sharing a family Christmas card with Spencer and their son.
The trio was wrapped in a plaid blanket, cradling their newborn between them complete with a festive backdrop.
She also shared with fans some of her favorite Christmas traditions via social media, which included holiday parties, Christmas shopping and buying a Christmas tree.
The pair first met as co-stars on the MTV reality drama, the Hills, in 2007 and recently celebrated their nine-year wedding anniversary.