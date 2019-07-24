Stephanie Pratt Says Heidi Started Lauren Conrad Sex Tape Rumor

Stephanie wrote , “I’m drained from this year. So happy to be back home in London, where evil siblings don’t exist... but instead the MOST lovely people in the world.” Photo credit: INSTARImages

“Spencer often screamed that everyone hates me, is fake nice to me and to go back to London because no one wants me here,” she said of her 35-year-old brother. Photo credit: INSTARImages

Then Stephanie wrote, “Omg and Heidi — I have no words for how evil you truly are. Photo credit: INSTARImages

“You had no choice [but] to admit all of the lies you’ve been spewing about me [were] for a magazine cover 🙈 and for real WE ALL KNOW WHAT YOU DID 10 years ago,” she said. Photo credit: INSTARImages

“We all know what you did,” was a reference to when LC, 33, told Heidi, “You know what you did” during their epic The Hills fight. Photo credit: INSTARImages

At the time, LC was accusing Heidi of starting rumors that she had made a sex tape with her ex, Jason Wahler. Photo credit: INSTARImages

Heidi denied it was her, and, years later, Spencer took the blame for spreading the gossip. LC claimed the tape didn’t even exist. Photo credit: INSTARImages

But on July 23, Stephanie pointed the accusation at Heidi again. She wrote, “You awful human being — and to your BEST FRIEND? You are truly a hideous person. No wonder you don’t have 1 friend (your nanny doesn’t count — you pay her).” Photo credit: INSTARImages

Spencer, meanwhile, called his sister a “psychopath” during his livetweet of Monday’s episode of The Hills.

The show just got renewed for a second season, so it seems the sibling drama will continue. Photo credit: INSTARImages