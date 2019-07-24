Star Magazine logo

Stephanie and Heidi

Ice Cold

Stephanie Pratt Says Heidi Started Lauren Conrad Sex Tape Rumor

‘The Hills’ star called her sister-in-law ‘evil.’

By ,

Stephanie Pratt won’t let up her feud with brother Spencer and his wife Heidi. In a new Instagram post, The Hills star made the shocking claim that it was really Heidi who started the rumor about Lauren Conrad’s alleged sex tape all those years ago. The 33-year-old called her sister-in-law “evil” in a long post about the drama from The Hills: New Beginnings.

Stephanie Pratt Says Heidi Started Lauren Conrad Sex Tape Rumor
Stephanie wrote, “I’m drained from this year. So happy to be back home in London, where evil siblings don’t exist... but instead the MOST lovely people in the world.”

“Spencer often screamed that everyone hates me, is fake nice to me and to go back to London because no one wants me here,” she said of her 35-year-old brother.

Then Stephanie wrote, “Omg and Heidi — I have no words for how evil you truly are.

“You had no choice [but] to admit all of the lies you’ve been spewing about me [were] for a magazine cover 🙈 and for real WE ALL KNOW WHAT YOU DID 10 years ago,” she said.

“We all know what you did,” was a reference to when LC, 33, told Heidi, “You know what you did” during their epic The Hills fight.

At the time, LC was accusing Heidi of starting rumors that she had made a sex tape with her ex, Jason Wahler

Heidi denied it was her, and, years later, Spencer took the blame for spreading the gossip. LC claimed the tape didn’t even exist.

But on July 23, Stephanie pointed the accusation at Heidi again. She wrote, “You awful human being — and to your BEST FRIEND? You are truly a hideous person. No wonder you don’t have 1 friend (your nanny doesn’t count — you pay her).”

Spencer, meanwhile, called his sister a “psychopath” during his livetweet of Monday’s episode of The Hills.
The show just got renewed for a second season, so it seems the sibling drama will continue.

Do you think Heidi started the sex tape rumor? Sound off in the comments!

