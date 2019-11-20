Duggar Family Home Visited By Homeland Security: What Really Happened?

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Fans were stunned when Homeland Security Investigations confirmed their agents were present at the Arkansas home owned by Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar last week. Here’s everything we know about what really happened.

HSI confirmed that the couple’s Tontitown home was visited by agents “pursuant to an ongoing federal criminal investigation.”

A spokesperson for the agency said, “[I do not dispute the information that] HSI was present there [Duggar home] pursuant to an ongoing federal criminal investigation,” according to local NEWS station KNWA. But the agency refused to confirm what they were investigating.

Homeland Security has the “legal authority” to investigate a wide host of alleged criminal infractions. According to their website, those crimes have to involve cross-border activity, and can include things like financial crimes, money laundering, bulk cash smuggling, commercial fraud and intellectual property theft, cyber crimes, human rights violations, and benefit fraud.

Jim Bob, 54, and Michelle, 53, denied the visit occurred in a post on their Instagram page.