Drew Carey’s Ex-Fiancée Amie Harwick Killed, Ex-Boyfriend Arrested

Drew Carey’s ex-fiancée Amie Harwick was killed at her Hollywood Hills home on Saturday, February 15. Her ex-boyfriend Gareth Pursehouse was arrested in connection with the murder.
Amie’s roommate told the Los Angeles Police Department on Saturday night that the sex therapist was being assaulted. The cops found Amie, 38, “unresponsive” and “gravely injured” after having fallen from a third-floor balcony.
“On Saturday, February 15, 2020, around 1:16 a.m. Hollywood patrol officers responded to a radio call of a, ‘Woman Screaming,’” the LAPD said in a statement. “When officers arrived, they were met by a roommate who was in the street. He informed officers that the victim was being assaulted inside of her residence. The roommate had jumped a wall and went to neighboring residences to call for help.”
1 of 7
Amie was brought to a local hospital where she ultimately died from her injuries sustained during the fall.
2 of 7
Pursehouse, 41, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of murder. Police said there was evidence of a struggle and of forced entry in Amie’s home, but he was not there when law enforcement arrived.
3 of 7
"Detectives learned that [the] victim had recently expressed fear about a former boyfriend and had previously filed a restraining order against this person," the LAPD said in their statement. "The restraining order had expired and the victim had seen this former boyfriend two weeks ago."
4 of 7
Amie appeared in the 2015 documentary Addicted to Sexting and on several episodes of Braxton Family Values in 2016. She was the author of The New Sex Bible for Women and worked as a sex educator and advocate, and previously posed for Playboy.
5 of 7
Amie started dating Drew, 61, in 2017. Fans became aware of their relationship when he posted multiple pictures of them together on Instagram.
Photo credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
6 of 7
Photo credit: Brian To/Variety/Shutterstock
Amie was brought to a local hospital where she ultimately died from her injuries sustained during the fall.
Pursehouse, 41, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of murder. Police said there was evidence of a struggle and of forced entry in Amie’s home, but he was not there when law enforcement arrived.
"Detectives learned that [the] victim had recently expressed fear about a former boyfriend and had previously filed a restraining order against this person," the LAPD said in their statement. "The restraining order had expired and the victim had seen this former boyfriend two weeks ago."
Amie appeared in the 2015 documentary Addicted to Sexting and on several episodes of Braxton Family Values in 2016. She was the author of The New Sex Bible for Women and worked as a sex educator and advocate, and previously posed for Playboy.
Amie started dating Drew, 61, in 2017. Fans became aware of their relationship when he posted multiple pictures of them together on Instagram.
Photo credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Photo credit: Brian To/Variety/Shutterstock
Drew has not publicly commented on Amie’s death. He liked a post from former The Price Is Right model Gwendolyn Osborne-Smith on Twitter that read, “I will miss you dearly, my friend. 😭😭#rip @DrAmieHarwick 😇.” She also shared two photos of herself with Amie.