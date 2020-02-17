Drew Carey’s Ex-Fiancée Amie Harwick Killed, Ex-Boyfriend Arrested

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Drew Carey’s ex-fiancée Amie Harwick was killed at her Hollywood Hills home on Saturday, February 15. Her ex-boyfriend Gareth Pursehouse was arrested in connection with the murder.

Amie’s roommate told the Los Angeles Police Department on Saturday night that the sex therapist was being assaulted. The cops found Amie, 38, “unresponsive” and “gravely injured” after having fallen from a third-floor balcony.

“On Saturday, February 15, 2020, around 1:16 a.m. Hollywood patrol officers responded to a radio call of a, ‘Woman Screaming,’” the LAPD said in a statement. “When officers arrived, they were met by a roommate who was in the street. He informed officers that the victim was being assaulted inside of her residence. The roommate had jumped a wall and went to neighboring residences to call for help.”