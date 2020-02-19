Accused Killer Of Drew Carey’s Ex Amie Harwick Joked About Throwing People Out Of Windows In Scary Video

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The man arrested for the murder of Dr. Amie Harwick, who used to be engaged to Drew Carey, once posted an Instagram video where he joked about throwing people out of windows. The clip took on a chilling aspect in the aftermath of Amie’s death. The 38-year-old died over the weekend after falling from a third floor balcony.

In the video posted to his Instagram, Gareth Pursehouse stood outside, smiling and not wearing a shirt. He made a “joke” about an episode of Game of Thrones.

“Ok, Game of Thrones, first season: the brother and sister are up in the castle and then the kid sees them through the window and the brother has to go and throw the kid off to kill him. And, even though it’s evil, I feel kind of bad for the brother because even though he doesn’t want to do it, his sister incest-ed,” the 41-year-old said with a laugh.