Accused Killer Of Drew Carey’s Ex Amie Harwick Joked About Throwing People Out Of Windows In Scary Video

The man arrested for the murder of Dr. Amie Harwick, who used to be engaged to Drew Carey, once posted an Instagram video where he joked about throwing people out of windows. The clip took on a chilling aspect in the aftermath of Amie’s death. The 38-year-old died over the weekend after falling from a third floor balcony.
In the video posted to his Instagram, Gareth Pursehouse stood outside, smiling and not wearing a shirt. He made a “joke” about an episode of Game of Thrones.
“Ok, Game of Thrones, first season: the brother and sister are up in the castle and then the kid sees them through the window and the brother has to go and throw the kid off to kill him. And, even though it’s evil, I feel kind of bad for the brother because even though he doesn’t want to do it, his sister incest-ed,” the 41-year-old said with a laugh.
1 of 7
A few people commented on the clip, which was posted on May 11, 2019, after the news of Amie’s murder broke. “Foreshadowing?” one user asked. Another person called it “super creepy.”
2 of 7
Amie died in the early hours of Saturday, February 15, as a result of blunt force trauma after falling from the third-floor balcony of her Hollywood Hills apartment. Police arrived after her roommate called 911 and claimed Amie was being assaulted.
3 of 7
Police determined that Gareth, Amie’s ex-boyfriend who she’d recently had a restraining order against, had entered the residence and left after she was killed.
4 of 7
He was arrested later that day and was reportedly released on Tuesday, February 18, on a $2 million bond.
5 of 7
Amie, who worked as a sex and family therapist, previously accused Gareth of stalking and abusing her. “He has suffocated me, punched me, slammed my head on the ground, kicked me,” she wrote in court documents obtained by various outlets. But the restraining orders expired a few weeks before her death.
6 of 7
Amie’s friend Hernando Chaves told CBS that she ran into him at a porn awards show earlier this year. The run-in “seemed to reignite his obsessive preoccupation with her,” he said.
7 of 7
Amie dated The Price Is Right host Drew, 61, after splitting from Gareth. They broke up and called off their engagement in 2018. He said in a statement that he’s “overcome with grief,” and filming for The Price Is Right is currently on hiatus.
Photo credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
A few people commented on the clip, which was posted on May 11, 2019, after the news of Amie’s murder broke. “Foreshadowing?” one user asked. Another person called it “super creepy.”
Amie died in the early hours of Saturday, February 15, as a result of blunt force trauma after falling from the third-floor balcony of her Hollywood Hills apartment. Police arrived after her roommate called 911 and claimed Amie was being assaulted.
Police determined that Gareth, Amie’s ex-boyfriend who she’d recently had a restraining order against, had entered the residence and left after she was killed.
He was arrested later that day and was reportedly released on Tuesday, February 18, on a $2 million bond.
Amie, who worked as a sex and family therapist, previously accused Gareth of stalking and abusing her. “He has suffocated me, punched me, slammed my head on the ground, kicked me,” she wrote in court documents obtained by various outlets. But the restraining orders expired a few weeks before her death.
Amie’s friend Hernando Chaves told CBS that she ran into him at a porn awards show earlier this year. The run-in “seemed to reignite his obsessive preoccupation with her,” he said.
Amie dated The Price Is Right host Drew, 61, after splitting from Gareth. They broke up and called off their engagement in 2018. He said in a statement that he’s “overcome with grief,” and filming for The Price Is Right is currently on hiatus.
Photo credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock