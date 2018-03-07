Donald Trump Fails To Sign NDA With Porn Star Stormy Daniels

Stormy Daniels is suing President Donald Trump alleging that the nondisclosure agreement she signed just before the 2016 election should be voided because he never signed the agreement. Porn staris suingalleging that the nondisclosure agreement she signed just before the 2016 election should be voided because he never signed the agreement.

Stormy, who real name is Stephanie Clifford claims she had an affair with Trump between 2006 and 2007 shortly after Melania gave birth to the couple’s only son Barron.

She also claims that Michael Cohen, the president’s lawyer has tried to silence her from speaking out about her ‘intimate’ relationship with Donald.

Stephanie was allegedly paid $130,000 days before the presidential election to keep her from disclosing any confidential information about Donald or his sexual partners, however because he never signed the agreement Stephanie says the agreement is invalid.

In the agreement Trump is referred to as David Dennison, and Stephanie as Peggy Paterson to hide their true identities.