Ivanka Trump says she believes her late mom saved her dad Donald Trump

The day after a gunman attempted to assassinate former president Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump remembered her late mother, Donald’s first wife, Ivana Trump.

“Two years ago today, my mom passed away,” Ivanka wrote on her Instagram story on July 14. Ivana passed away after a fall down the stairs on July 14, 2022.

As Ivanka continued, she admitted that she believe her mom was her father’s guardian angel on July 13, when he was shot in the ear during a rally in Butler County, Pennsylvania.

“I believe she was watching over Dad last night during the attempt on his life,” Ivanka wrote. “I miss her every day and pray for the safety of the family and friends she left behind.”

This statement from Ivanka came hours after she shared her first statement.

“Thank you for your love and prayers for my father and for the other victims of today’s senseless violence in Butler, Pennsylvania,” she wrote.

“I am grateful to the Secret Service and all the other law enforcement officers for their quick and decisive actions today. I continue to pray for our country,” Ivanka continued.

“I love you, Dad, today and always.”

