Christie Brinkley’s Ex-Husband Peter Cook Marrying 21-Year-Old — And She Just Deleted Her LinkedIn Account

Christie Brinkley’s ex-husband Peter Cook is engaged to his 21-year-old girlfriend. Peter, 60, is set to wed Alba Jancou, a current college student at Tulane University.

According to Page Six, the architect proposed to his girlfriend in Santorini, Greece this September. He gave Alba a 6-carat diamond ring.

“We consider ourselves incredibly lucky to have found, in each other, our soulmate. We are looking forward to many years of wedded bliss!” he told the website.

The couple were first linked back in 2018. According to the outlet, they plan to get married in Europe.

Peter was married to Christie, 65, from 1996 to 2008. They share daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook, who’s the same age as Alba.

Sailor, who, like her mom, works as a model, recently competed on Dancing With The Stars. She took her mom’s place when the supermodel was forced to drop out due to an injury sustained during preliminary rehearsals. Peter used Instagram to send Sailor support last month.