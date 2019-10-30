Christie Brinkley’s Ex-Husband Peter Cook Marrying 21-Year-Old — And She Just Deleted Her LinkedIn Account

Christie Brinkley’s ex-husband Peter Cook is engaged to his 21-year-old girlfriend. Peter, 60, is set to wed Alba Jancou, a current college student at Tulane University.
According to Page Six, the architect proposed to his girlfriend in Santorini, Greece this September. He gave Alba a 6-carat diamond ring.
“We consider ourselves incredibly lucky to have found, in each other, our soulmate. We are looking forward to many years of wedded bliss!” he told the website.
The couple were first linked back in 2018. According to the outlet, they plan to get married in Europe.
Peter was married to Christie, 65, from 1996 to 2008. They share daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook, who’s the same age as Alba.
Sailor, who, like her mom, works as a model, recently competed on Dancing With The Stars. She took her mom’s place when the supermodel was forced to drop out due to an injury sustained during preliminary rehearsals. Peter used Instagram to send Sailor support last month.
He wrote on September 25, “Happy belated national daughters day! I’m proud of the courage and skill my daughter has demonstrated on Dancing With The Stars! XOXO.” Sailor was eventually eliminated during the October 21 episode.
According to Alba’s now-deleted LinkedIn, she’s set to graduate from Tulane in 2021. Before heading to college, she attended a boarding school in the south of England.
The couple have been spotted together at events throughout the Hamptons, where Peter lives.
Peter and Christie divorced after the supermodel learned her was having an affair with his 19-year-old assistant Diana Cianchi. Then another former employee, Samantha Cole, alleged that he had romantic relations with her when she was 18.
Samantha claimed Peter actually proposed to her in May 1996, just three months before he popped the question to Christie. Samantha ultimately rejected his proposal.
After divorcing Christie, Peter married Suzanne Shaw. They split in 2014.
Sailor is Peter’s only child. Christie also has daughter Alexa Ray Joel, 33, with ex-husband Billy Joel and son Jack, 24, with ex-husband Richard Taubman.
What do you think of Pete and Alba’s engagement? Sound off in the comments!
