Wellness Your Way Festival Day 2: See The Celebs Getting Their Fitness On!

Health and fitness is all the rage among the celebs and there was no better way to get the scoop on healthy living than at the Wellness Your Way Festival. Many stars jetted off to Cincinnati, Ohio, to the Duke Energy Convention Center on Saturday, October 12, for day two of the three-day fest to learn what a healthy lifestyle is all about. Click through to see photos of the event!
1 of 11
Singer-songwriter Jewel cofounded the event in 2018, alongside Inclusion Companies’ CEO Trevor Drinkwater and Kroger Co.
Photo credit: Duane Prokop/Getty Images for Wellness Your Way Festival
2 of 11
The festival includes workouts with celebrity fitness gurus, inspirational speakers and cooking lessons with world-renowned chefs. Jewel and Kroger health’s community engagement manager Jane Diekers visited vender booths at the Duke Energy Convention Center.
Photo credit: Duane Prokop/Getty Images for Wellness Your Way Festival
3 of 11
Fitness expert Ron Boss Everline and Kaisa KaisaFit Keranen lead a Just-Move vs. Just-Train bodyweight workout at the Fitness Arena presented by Performance Kitchen by LUVO.
Photo credit: Duane Prokop/Getty Images for Wellness Your Way Festival
4 of 11
Shape magazine Fitness Director Jen Widerstrom, Lifeway Foods CEO Julie Smolyansky, Founders of Tone It Up Karena Dawn and Katrina Scott, and more held a panel during the Founded By Women on the Inspire Stage.
Photo credit: Duane Prokop/Getty Images for Wellness Your Way Festival
5 of 11
Cohost of Hallmark Channel's Home & Family Debbie Matenopoulos spoke during Mindful Nourishment at the Food As Medicine Kitchen stage presented by Upfield.
Photo credit: Duane Prokop/Getty Images for Wellness Your Way Festival
6 of 11
Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton spoke during Beauty Café Chats with Perez Hilton at the Beauty Café event.
Photo credit: Duane Prokop/Getty Images for Wellness Your Way Festival
7 of 11
LMFAO member Redfoo performed during the wellness event.
Photo credit: Duane Prokop/Getty Images for Wellness Your Way Festival
8 of 11
Former professional tennis player and President and Chairman of the US Tennis Association Katrina Adams, Major League Baseball pitcher Eric Surkamp, and World Championship medalist swimmer Natalie Coughlin spoke during the Anxiety On The Field of Play panel on the Inspire Stage presented by Johnson & Johnson.
Photo credit: Duane Prokop/Getty Images for Wellness Your Way Festival
9 of 11
American former professional soccer player Cobi Jones and President of Kroger Health Colleen Lindholz spoke during the Wellness Your Way event at the Never Broken Lounge presented by American Greetings.
Photo credit: Duane Prokop/Getty Images for Wellness Your Way Festival
10 of 11
Nourish Snacks founder Joy Bauer taught Fall Treats at the Food As Medicine Kitchen stage presented by Upfield.
Photo credit: Duane Prokop/Getty Images for Wellness Your Way Festival
11 of 11
The Tone It Up Girls founder Karena led a Total Body Tone It Up Workout class at the Fitness Arena.
Photo credit: Duane Prokop/Getty Images for Wellness Your Way Festival
Singer-songwriter Jewel cofounded the event in 2018, alongside Inclusion Companies’ CEO Trevor Drinkwater and Kroger Co.
Photo credit: Duane Prokop/Getty Images for Wellness Your Way Festival
The festival includes workouts with celebrity fitness gurus, inspirational speakers and cooking lessons with world-renowned chefs. Jewel and Kroger health’s community engagement manager Jane Diekers visited vender booths at the Duke Energy Convention Center.
Photo credit: Duane Prokop/Getty Images for Wellness Your Way Festival
Fitness expert Ron Boss Everline and Kaisa KaisaFit Keranen lead a Just-Move vs. Just-Train bodyweight workout at the Fitness Arena presented by Performance Kitchen by LUVO.
Photo credit: Duane Prokop/Getty Images for Wellness Your Way Festival
Shape magazine Fitness Director Jen Widerstrom, Lifeway Foods CEO Julie Smolyansky, Founders of Tone It Up Karena Dawn and Katrina Scott, and more held a panel during the Founded By Women on the Inspire Stage.
Photo credit: Duane Prokop/Getty Images for Wellness Your Way Festival
Cohost of Hallmark Channel's Home & Family Debbie Matenopoulos spoke during Mindful Nourishment at the Food As Medicine Kitchen stage presented by Upfield.
Photo credit: Duane Prokop/Getty Images for Wellness Your Way Festival
Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton spoke during Beauty Café Chats with Perez Hilton at the Beauty Café event.
Photo credit: Duane Prokop/Getty Images for Wellness Your Way Festival
LMFAO member Redfoo performed during the wellness event.
Photo credit: Duane Prokop/Getty Images for Wellness Your Way Festival
Former professional tennis player and President and Chairman of the US Tennis Association Katrina Adams, Major League Baseball pitcher Eric Surkamp, and World Championship medalist swimmer Natalie Coughlin spoke during the Anxiety On The Field of Play panel on the Inspire Stage presented by Johnson & Johnson.
Photo credit: Duane Prokop/Getty Images for Wellness Your Way Festival
American former professional soccer player Cobi Jones and President of Kroger Health Colleen Lindholz spoke during the Wellness Your Way event at the Never Broken Lounge presented by American Greetings.
Photo credit: Duane Prokop/Getty Images for Wellness Your Way Festival
Nourish Snacks founder Joy Bauer taught Fall Treats at the Food As Medicine Kitchen stage presented by Upfield.
Photo credit: Duane Prokop/Getty Images for Wellness Your Way Festival
The Tone It Up Girls founder Karena led a Total Body Tone It Up Workout class at the Fitness Arena.
Photo credit: Duane Prokop/Getty Images for Wellness Your Way Festival