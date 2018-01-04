Caitlyn Jenner Kept Gender Reassignment Surgery A Secret From The Kardashians

Since Caitlyn Jenner came out as a transgender woman and ultimately split from momager Kris Jenner, the relationship between the former Olympian and the Kardashian Klan has not been the same, particularly after the release of Caitlyn’s explosive tell all book The Secrets of my Life.

Now it seems that the I am Cait star has even more secrets to tell after she admitted she “didn’t trust” the Kardashians enough to share her plans of her gender reassignment surgery, fearing that they would leak the news to the media.

The 68-year-old spoke on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories about her tumultuous relationship with her former wife Kris Jenner and step children—Kourtney, 38, Kim, 37, and Khloe, 33 and revealed even more shocking details about their rocky relationship.

The broken family’s issues seem to go from bad to worse each time an episode of Keeping up with the Kardashians revisits the dispute and the alleged lies uncovered in the memoir.

On one episode of KUWTK, Kim became enraged over statements made in the book by her stepfather about her late father.

And while Kim maintains that she was given an abridged version her step father told Piers she did not.

Piers asked: 'So you sent her the entire book?', to which she replied: 'Except for the last few pages when I talked about gender confirmation.'

He pried further asking: 'They didn’t know that you had actually had the surgery?' followed by Caitlyn's surprising reply: 'No I didn’t tell anybody. Why? It’s none of their business.'

Adding: 'No it’s not that big a deal. Nobody knows. I had to be honest, the book is about honesty. It’s called The Secrets of My Life. No it really wasn’t a big deal.

'I had already been living as Caitlyn for a year and a half, ok, nobody knows anything. Because I didn’t want them to leak it to the press. Ok. And there was no reason for them to know about it. Of course not - of course I didn’t trust them, yeah.'

The reality star formerly known as Bruce, relationship with her family has continued be strenuous and while she claims the famous family pushed her out of their lives following her decision to transition, they feel like the book had ‘a lot of inaccuracies.’