Baby Gunner’s First Christmas! Heidi Montag & Spencer Pratt Go Tree Shopping

In one picture the first time mom, 31, is seen holding her 2-month-old son as her husband, 34, stands next to her with a tree hauled over his free shoulder.

The couple kept things casual and comfy as they both sported Christmas reds and blue jeans. Gunner looked happy cradled in the warmth of his mother arms and a plaid blanket.

The Hills alums welcomed their first child on Oct. 1st and the delivery room was filled with both joy and chaos at the time.

When Gunner Stone was born, the stars—knowingly fond of crystals—filled their delivery room with $27,000 worth of them as Heidi endured a grueling five-hour birth, which was caught on camera by Spencer.

The first-time parents even incorporated their love for gems, in their son’s middle name, calling him Gunner Stone.