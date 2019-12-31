Amanda Bynes Gets Lopsided Heart Face Tattoo After Leaving Sober-Living Facility

Amanda Bynes debuted a new tattoo on Instagram on December 30. The What A Girl Wants star, 33, posted a selfie of herself with new ink on her face. The tattoo is the outline of a heart on her cheek. It was noticeably lopsided, but it wasn’t clear if it was permanent or temporary.
In the pic, the Easy A star sported her bright pink hair and a chunky septum ring. She was in a house and women were sitting at a table behind her, but it wasn’t obvious who they were or whose house she was in.
Amanda’s new ink comes two weeks after she checked herself out of a sober-living facility. Her parents — Lynn and Rick — reportedly were trying to get her back into treatment. While she lived there, she had to undergo drug testing, abide by a curfew, and received help with mental health treatment.
Her lawyer told Access at the time, “She realized herself after the [November 2018] Paper magazine interview and spread that she really wasn’t feeling like herself all of sudden, and that she wanted to address that.”
Amanda got her college degree
in 2019, graduating from the Los Angeles Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising. She shared a photo of herself and a friend in their caps and gowns. She was planning on taking more classes, but she reportedly dropped out.
She rejoined Instagram
in September, sharing selfies of her life.
She told Paper about her drug use in 2018, “I started smoking marijuana when I was 16. Even though everyone thought I was the ‘good girl,’ I did smoke marijuana from that point on. I didn't get addicted [then] and I wasn't abusing it. And I wasn't going out and partying or making a fool of myself ... yet.”
Amanda explained, “Later on it progressed to doing molly and ecstasy. [I tried] cocaine three times but I never got high from cocaine. I never liked it. It was never my drug of choice. I definitely abused Adderall.”
