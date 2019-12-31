Amanda Bynes Gets Lopsided Heart Face Tattoo After Leaving Sober-Living Facility

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Amanda Bynes debuted a new tattoo on Instagram on December 30. The What A Girl Wants star, 33, posted a selfie of herself with new ink on her face. The tattoo is the outline of a heart on her cheek. It was noticeably lopsided, but it wasn’t clear if it was permanent or temporary.

In the pic, the Easy A star sported her bright pink hair and a chunky septum ring. She was in a house and women were sitting at a table behind her, but it wasn’t obvious who they were or whose house she was in.

Amanda’s new ink comes two weeks after she checked herself out of a sober-living facility. Her parents — Lynn and Rick — reportedly were trying to get her back into treatment. While she lived there, she had to undergo drug testing, abide by a curfew, and received help with mental health treatment.