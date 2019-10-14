Amanda Bynes Spotted With Huge Bruise Amid Rehab Drama

Amanda Bynes was spotted leaving a Los Angeles nail salon on October 10. And while the What A Girl Wants star was all smiles, her tiny shorts revealed a shocking bruise on her upper thigh.
Amanda, 33, wore an oversized gray work shirt and a matching pair of shorts. Her pink hair was pulled into a top knot and she wore bright red sunglasses. She carried a black bag and drank something out of a blue cup. She eventually sat down on the curb and smoked a cigarette in the sunshine.
As Star readers know, last year Amanda was beginning to plan a career comeback. She had retired from acting in 2010 and hasn’t been in a film since that year’s Easy A. Amanda was preparing to try to find work as an actress once again. But amid the renewed pressure of the spotlight, the star went back to rehab after three years of sobriety.
Her lawyer, Tamar Arminak, told Access at the time, “She realized herself after the [November 2018] Paper Magazine interview and spread that she really wasn’t feeling like herself all of sudden, and that she wanted to address that.”
“I know that she will be sure this time around to focus on herself and get better before she leaves the treatment center or wherever she’s seeking help currently,” she said.
She told Paper last year that she wants to start her own fashion line.
Amanda also rejoined Instagram this summer. She’s mostly posted a few selfies.
Amanda is currently staying in a sober living home in hopes that it will help her maintain her sobriety.
The All That star opened up about her previous abuse of ecstasy and cocaine when she was just a teenager. She even admitted to “tripping out” on set.
It’s not clear how Amanda got the bruise on her leg. But otherwise, she seems to be enjoying some “me time” on Thursday afternoon.
