Alanis Morissette Opens Up About Postpartum Depression After Giving Birth To Third Child

Alanis Morissette shared a very honest essay about her struggle with postpartum depression after giving birth to her third child, son Winter Mercy, in August. The 45-year-old wrote openly about her journey “through the molasses” in a new post on her website.

“I wasn’t sure if I would have postpartum depression/anxiety this time around. or, as I like to call it: postpartum activity. Or, also: postpartum tar-drenched trenches. There are so many tentacles to this experience,” the “You Oughta Know” singer began. She talked about the different symptoms she’s experienced: “Hormonal. Sleep deprivation. Fogginess. Physical pain. Isolation. Anxiety.”

Alanis spoke about the difficulties of recovering from childbirth and adjusting her two older daughters — Onyx, 3, and Ever, 8 — to their new sibling while “attempting to crawl back to some semi-recognizable configuration.”

She admitted that she’s “great” at setting boundaries in some areas, but “blindspot-y” when it comes to some others.