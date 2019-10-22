Alanis Morissette Now On Medication For ‘Horrifying’ Postpartum Thoughts

Alanis Morissette is continuing to speak out about her debilitating postpartum depression.
Earlier this month, she wrote an emotional essay about the “postpartum tar-drenched trenches.” Now, she’s talking about going on medication to help her deal with the intense symptoms.
The 45-year-old singer gave birth to her son, Winter, in August. She and husband Mario “Souleye” Treadway also have daughters Ever, 8, and Onyx, 2. Alanis revealed that she suffered from postpartum depression after all three of their births.
“This time around it’s less depression, it’s more anxiety and a little more of the compulsive, obsessive thoughts,” she told CBS This Morning in a new interview. She confessed that those thoughts include “images that are horrifying.”
“A lot of times [they are] about safety, about the people you love, your loved ones, your children,” the Jagged Little Pill singer explained. “And then me just having to remind myself, like, ‘Oh, nope. This is just postpartum depression swooping in again. Stop.’”
The Canadian superstar admitted that the first time she experienced the disease, she tried to “just push through.” But then, she said, “I spoke with a professional who knew all about postpartum depression, and I asked her, ‘Does this go away if I just white knuckle through it?' And she said, ‘No, it actually gets worse.’”
The “Hand In My Pocket” singer said, “So, as soon as I heard that, I thought, 'It can get worse than this.' So I went on medication right away.”
Though there are days where she feels better, Alanis said she knows the struggle will be ongoing. “I don’t think of it in terms of cured, because I know that postpartum isn't something that lasts a week, she explained. “For me, it is at least two years, maybe a little longer.”
Music is one of the ways Alanis copes. “When I'm in any state emotionally — sad, angry, freaked out, lonely, isolated, depressed — I can write,” she explained. “Thank God for that.”
And, despite the toll her pregnancies have taken on her mental health, Alanis is still open to getting pregnant again. “I know that there's a light at the end of the tunnel,” she said. “I'd be willing to go through it again. I know that sounds a little insane, but, you know, I'm willing to present sacrifice for future gain. I've done it a million times.”
Photo credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
The “Ironic” singer explained why she’s speaking out now, saying, “If the goal is stigma-free perception of any mental illness or mental health conversation, understanding and giving the details of what it really looks like from the inside is important.”
Photo credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Next month, the Jagged Little Pill musical, which uses music from Alanis’ iconic 1995 album of the same name, begins previews on Broadway. She wrote two new songs for the show.
Photo credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Photo credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Photo credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Photo credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock