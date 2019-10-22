Alanis Morissette Now On Medication For ‘Horrifying’ Postpartum Thoughts

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Alanis Morissette is continuing to speak out about her debilitating postpartum depression.

Earlier this month, she wrote an emotional essay about the “postpartum tar-drenched trenches.” Now, she’s talking about going on medication to help her deal with the intense symptoms.

The 45-year-old singer gave birth to her son, Winter, in August. She and husband Mario “Souleye” Treadway also have daughters Ever, 8, and Onyx, 2. Alanis revealed that she suffered from postpartum depression after all three of their births.

“This time around it’s less depression, it’s more anxiety and a little more of the compulsive, obsessive thoughts,” she told CBS This Morning in a new interview. She confessed that those thoughts include “images that are horrifying.”

“A lot of times [they are] about safety, about the people you love, your loved ones, your children,” the Jagged Little Pill singer explained. “And then me just having to remind myself, like, ‘Oh, nope. This is just postpartum depression swooping in again. Stop.’”