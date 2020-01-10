Star Magazine logo

Confident

Adele Tells Fans She Lost ‘Like 100 Pounds’ — ‘She Seemed So Happy’

The singer spoke to fans during her tropical vacation.

By ,

Adele opened up about her recent weight loss to fans she ran into during a Caribbean vacation in Anguilla. When the 31-year-old singer sat next to them in a restaurant on January 3, she got to chatting with them about how she dropped the pounds.

College student Lexi Larson, 19, talked to People about the encounter. She and her friends went to dinner at the Blanchards Restaurant and Beach Shack when they noticed singer Harry Styles sitting at one of the tables. Then the 25-year-old was joined by one of his friends: Adele!

Lexi said, “A few minutes later, Adele came over and sat down next to me and my friend and was like, ‘So what can I do for you girls?’ We were so excited. We were talking to her for a little while, and then she got Harry Styles to come over and sit with us also. We took a picture with Harry, and we talked to them for 15 minutes probably.”

She said that mostly they chatted with the famous friends about “life and college and what me and my friend wanted to do.” Lexi explained, “They were more asking us questions. It was a really positive experience. It was really cool.”

Lexi said that at first she and her friends almost didn’t recognize Adele because of how thin the “Someone Like You” singer is now.

Lexi explained about the British songstress, “She said she lost something like 100 pounds, and that it’s such a crazy positive experience. She seemed so happy, and she looked amazing. She seemed really confident.”

Harry happily took a photo with the girls, but Adele declined the photo op because her son Angelo, 7, was with her. The “Hello” singer shares him with her ex-husband Simon Konecki, who she separated from in 2019.

On January 2, Adele was spotted at the beach with Harry and TV host James Corden. That stirred up rumors that she and Harry could be working on music together. He released his sophomore album, Fine Line, in December 2019.

Adele has remained largely out of the public eye since she finished promotion for her last album, 25, in 2015. Photos of her at Drake’s birthday party in October 2019 caught fans eyes because it gave them the first look at her dramatic weight loss.

That same month, the “One & Only” singer attended Jennifer Lawrence’s wedding to Cooke Maroney in Rhode Island. At the time, there were also rumors that Adele was dating her friend Skepta, a British rapper.

In December, she posted photos of herself in a sexy dress at a Christmas party.

