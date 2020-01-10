Adele Tells Fans She Lost ‘Like 100 Pounds’ — ‘She Seemed So Happy’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Adele opened up about her recent weight loss to fans she ran into during a Caribbean vacation in Anguilla. When the 31-year-old singer sat next to them in a restaurant on January 3, she got to chatting with them about how she dropped the pounds.

College student Lexi Larson, 19, talked to People about the encounter. She and her friends went to dinner at the Blanchards Restaurant and Beach Shack when they noticed singer Harry Styles sitting at one of the tables. Then the 25-year-old was joined by one of his friends: Adele!

Lexi said, “A few minutes later, Adele came over and sat down next to me and my friend and was like, ‘So what can I do for you girls?’ We were so excited. We were talking to her for a little while, and then she got Harry Styles to come over and sit with us also. We took a picture with Harry, and we talked to them for 15 minutes probably.”