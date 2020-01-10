Adele Tells Fans She Lost ‘Like 100 Pounds’ — ‘She Seemed So Happy’

Adele opened up about her recent weight loss to fans she ran into during a Caribbean vacation in Anguilla. When the 31-year-old singer sat next to them in a restaurant on January 3, she got to chatting with them about how she dropped the pounds.
College student Lexi Larson, 19, talked to People about the encounter. She and her friends went to dinner at the Blanchards Restaurant and Beach Shack when they noticed singer Harry Styles sitting at one of the tables. Then the 25-year-old was joined by one of his friends: Adele!
Lexi said, “A few minutes later, Adele came over and sat down next to me and my friend and was like, ‘So what can I do for you girls?’ We were so excited. We were talking to her for a little while, and then she got Harry Styles to come over and sit with us also. We took a picture with Harry, and we talked to them for 15 minutes probably.”
She said that mostly they chatted with the famous friends about “life and college and what me and my friend wanted to do.” Lexi explained, “They were more asking us questions. It was a really positive experience. It was really cool.”
Lexi said that at first she and her friends almost didn’t recognize Adele because of how thin the “Someone Like You” singer is now.
Lexi explained about the British songstress, “She said she lost something like 100 pounds, and that it’s such a crazy positive experience. She seemed so happy, and she looked amazing. She seemed really confident.”
Adele has remained largely out of the public eye since she finished promotion for her last album, 25
, in 2015. Photos of her at Drake
’s birthday party in October 2019 caught fans eyes because it gave them the first look at her dramatic weight loss
.
