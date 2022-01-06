Star Magazine logo

STAR Pays for Scoops!

Button which opens 'Send us a scoop' formClick here!

or call (800) 609-8312

Lean Cuisine Provides a Simple Way to Win Your New Year Goals

By ,

Lean Cuisine

Credit: Shutterstock

Sponsored content with Lean Cuisine. 

Meeting your wellness goals this New Year is made simple with the help of tasty meals from Lean Cuisine. With 60+ delicious, nutritious meals — each at 400 calories or less — you can stay in control of your goals without compromising on quality or taste. Lean Cuisine offers lighter versions of crave-worthy classic recipes like Vermont White Cheddar Mac & Cheese and Meatloaf with Mashed Potatoes to empower you to make confident meal choices while still satisfying your comfort food cravings.

lean cuisine

For a local retailer, click here.

 

Eat What You Want, How You Want

It’s your wellness and your rules thanks to crave-worthy meals from Lean Cuisine that offer full flavor and beneficial nutrients.

lean cuisine

For a local retailer, click here.

Follow @LeanCuisine on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter or visit leancuisine.com for more information.

Comments

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE