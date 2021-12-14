Last Minute Gifting: 3 Ways To Give the Gift of Feeling Great!

Sponsored content.

The goal of any great gift is to bring joy. These three last minute gift ideas are perfect for those seeking to start the new year looking and feeling their best.

Bee Bald Healing Balm:

Not just for baldies, this amazing post-shave healing balm immediately calms and soothes damaged skin, redness, razor burn, bumps and other shaving related irritations! $7.39 at Amazon.com.

Pilates Reformer Mat:

Roll out this custom designed mat for your reformer that provides a hygienic, stylish and comfortable session in any class or private session. The Pilates mat is made of an absorbing microfiber suede which locks in moisture and maximizes the cleanliness of the reformer. The bottom has a natural rubber layer to make sure you won’t ever slip.

The best of all, it comes with a convenient custom-made carry pouch to easily fit your workout essentials-grip socks, sweat towel and reformer Pilates mat. Fits most studio size reformers. Buy now on MarisainMotion.com